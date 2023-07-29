Chicago Bears GM: CB Jaylon Johnson Is Player To ‘Keep Here For A While’

SALT LAKE CITY – Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles and former Utah Utes standout Jaylon Johnson both commented on the cornerback’s contract situation during the opening week of training camp.

Ryan Poles & Jaylon Johnson Talk Contract

The Bears opened their training camp for veteran players on July 25. Chicago’s camp is being held at PNC Center at Halas Hall in Lake Forest, Illinois.

During the first week of camp, Poles, and Johnson, spoke with the media and discussed the cornerback’s status for 2023 and beyond.

The former Utah defensive back is entering the final year of his rookie deal and the Bears recently signed Cole Kmet to a contract extension. With Kmet locked in for the future, Johnson’s next contract will be near the top of Poles’ to-do list.

“I had a player come up to me after practice and said, ‘Hey, you sent a ton of energy through the locker room because you guys are taking care of the guys in there,’” Poles said after locking up Kmet. “And it was really cool.”

Like Kmet, Poles said that Johnson is a player the Bears want to “keep here for a while.”

“I’d say like the relationship’s good,” the general manager said of Johnson. “He’s out showing that he can perform at a high level and becoming the player that he wants to be and improve. So that’s all I can really say about that.”

After Poles’ comments, Johnson had his opportunity to address the media and discuss his future with the Bears.

“The way I see it is, I’ve still got a lot to earn,” Johnson said. “I feel like I’ve still got a lot to prove…I’m going to come out here each and every day and work, and then whatever comes from that, comes from that.”

Johnson said that there is “no question” that he’ll play this season instead of sitting out. The cornerback added that his contract situation is something believes is” just something that you just wait your turn.”

“Definitely just something I am looking forward to seeing where it goes,” the former Ute said.

Last season, the Bears posted a 3-14 record.

Johnson and the Bears will begin their preseason schedule at home against the Tennessee Titans on Saturday, August 12 at 11 a.m. (MDT). The game will be televised on NFL Network.

Chicago’s regular season opener will be at home against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, September 10 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on FOX.

About Jaylon Johnson

Before his time in the NFL, Johnson played at the University of Utah from 2017-19.

During his time with the Utes, the Fresno, California native had 102 total tackles, 88 solo tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, seven interceptions, and 28 pass breakups in 39 games played.

He was named First-team All-Pac 12 in 2018 and 2019.

Following his college career, Johnson was selected by the Bears with the No. 50 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Last season, Johnson had 35 total tackles, 28 solo tackles, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and seven pass breakups.

During his three seasons in the league, the former Ute has recorded 125 total tackles, 99 solo tackles, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, one interception, and 31 pass breakups in 39 games.

