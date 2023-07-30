UTAH FIREWATCH
ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

Vehicle catches flames after crashing into tree in Price City

Jul 29, 2023, 9:17 PM

The car on fire on the road. (Price City Fire Department)...

The car on fire on the road. (Price City Fire Department)

(Price City Fire Department)

BY CLAYRE SCOTT, KSL NEWSRADIO


PRICE CITY, Utah — A vehicle caught on fire after crashing into a tree in Carbon County Saturday morning.

Price City Fire Chief Fitzgerald Petersen said the vehicle had slid off the road and hit the tree.

No one was injured. Petersen said the driver stepped out after the crash and waited for the fire department to arrive.

He said their biggest concern was the vegetation surrounding the car. They didn’t want the fire to progress past the vehicle.

Petersen said it was a good thing it had rained so recently before the crash. “If it wasn’t for that rain,” he said. “That thing might still be on fire right now.”

The car on fire on the road. (Price City Fire Department)

