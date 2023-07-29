UTAH FIREWATCH
Members Of Utah Jazz, Celebrities Attend UFC 291 At Delta Center

Jul 29, 2023, 9:06 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – Multiple celebrities, including members of the Utah Jazz, attended UFC 291 at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City.

UFC 291 was held at the Delta Center, the home of the Jazz, on Saturday, July 29.

It was the second UFC pay-per-view event at the venue in the past 11 months.

In attendance for the fight night were multiple celebrities and athletes. Both former and current members of the Jazz organization were seated near the octagon to watch the event’s 11 fights.

Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith and head coach Will Hardy were at UFC 291. Current Jazz rookies Brice Sensabaugh, Keyonte George, and Taylor Hendricks were also at the Delta Center.

In addition to the current members of the Jazz, former greats Deron Williams and Karl Malone were in Salt Lake City to watch the fights.

In addition to the members of the Jazz, other famous individuals at UFC 291 included comedian Theo Von, former NFL running back Mark Ingram II, as well as former and current members of the UFC.

UFC 291 Main Card

Michael Chiesa vs. Kevin Holland

Holland is one of the most amusing fighters in the UFC. Known for poking jokes at his opponent and spectators in the middle of the ring, Holland’s skills are nothing to laugh at.

Chiesa has not stepped foot in the ring since 2021. He lost his last two fights before taking the two-year hiatus.

RELATED: Michael Chiesa Wears John Stockton Jersey At UFC 291 Press Conference

Most of Chiesa’s victories came by submission and Holland has been known to have subpar takedown defense. However, following his submission loss to Khamzat Chimaev in September 2022, Holland has made that a focus for improvement.

The result of this fight largely relies on how Chiesa will look in his return.

Favorite: Kevin Holland

Tony Ferguson vs. Bobby Green

Ferguson is a UFC great. But, like Derrick Lewis, he is coming off of the worst streak in his career.

Ferguson’s career record is 26-8 but he has lost five straight heading into UFC 291. Green comes off of a no-contest and hasn’t won a fight since February 2022.

With both sides being skilled fighters, it’s anyone’s best guess on how it will end. With a speed advantage over Ferguson, Green will look to fit in his shots and back away. Even in the latter stages of his career, Ferguson can deal a lot of damage.

Some fans speculate that a Ferguson retirement is a possibility if he were to lose a sixth straight to Bobby Green.

Favorite: Bobby Green

Stephen Thompson vs. Michel Pereira

This fight was canceled due to Michel Pereira weighing in over the limit.

Favorite prior to cancellation: Stephen Thompson

Jan Błachowicz vs. Alex Pereira

Pereira’s move up to light heavyweight following his loss to Israel Adesanya has been a big topic of discussion.

At 6-foot-4, the weight class seems like it would suit him better. Plus, Pereira with more strength would be a scary sight. If he can move as well as he did as a middleweight, Błachowicz may not be ready.

Błachowicz is not someone to mess around with though. He is a great all-around fighter with a mean left hook. His odds against Pereira are significantly higher if he can do some work on the ground.

In any other card, this could be a main-event fight.

Favorite: Jan Błachowicz

Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje

“I don’t think it goes 25 minutes,” Poirier said. “If it does, me and him will chat about it in the hospital because that’s where we’ll be going.”

That quote basically sums up how the main event of UFC 291 will go.

Both fighters are 1-1 in their last two fights. Both losses came by submission.

It will be a slugfest. Gaethje has a chip on his shoulder from the last meet-up between these two and Poirier wants to keep his No. 2 ranking. Only one can claim the BMF title.

Favorite: Dustin Poirier

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on X/Twitter (@kyleireland), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl), and Threads (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

