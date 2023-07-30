Motorcyclist dead in Deer Creek crash

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — A motorcyclist was pronounced dead on the scene of a crash Saturday evening on Main Canyon Road. All others involved in the collision were uninjured.

At 6:30 p.m. on Saturday night, State Troopers say a white Prius was traveling on state Route 189 near Wallsburg when it was struck by a motorcyclist.

The Prius was switching lanes heading toward a Deer Creek day-use area and entered the far right lane driving southbound. The motorcycle, also traveling southbound, hit the right rear corner of the Prius.

The driver and passenger in the Prius were uninjured and impairment is not suspected. The speed at the time of the crash is being investigated.