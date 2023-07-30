Wildfire ignited in Provo near Rock Canyon

PROVO, Utah — A wildfire was discovered in the Pleasant Grove Ranger District that currently covers a quarter of an acre.

A squad of 10 firefighters, a fire engine, and a helicopter are working to contain the fire which is located near Rock Canyon campground on the south side of the Dry Fork trail.

The fire was burning fallen and dead timber. The cause of the fire is being investigated.

As of Saturday, there are at least 14 active wildfires burning in Utah. A map from Utah Fire Info shows they are scattered across the state with fire crews battling them.

“In the last 24 hours, there have been about four significant starts across the state,” said Karl Hunt, who is with Utah’s Division of Forestry, Fire & State Lands.

