How To Watch NFL’s 2023 Hall Of Fame Preseason Game

SALT LAKE CITY – The offseason is over and the NFL regular season is on the horizon with teams in training camp and the start of preseason games arriving.

The 2023 NFL preseason schedule kicks off with the league’s annual Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio.

This season’s preseason opener will take place at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on Thursday, August 3.

The Hall of Fame contest will be played between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns.

How to Watch NFL’s Hall of Fame Game

Here’s how to watch the preseason opener:

Who: New York Jets vs. Cleveland Browns

Where: Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio (Capacity: 23,000)

When: Thursday, August 3 at 6 p.m. (MDT)

TV: KSL 5 TV

Local Players in Hall of Fame Game

New York Jets

Zach Wilson – Quarterback – BYU

Javelin Guidry – Cornerback – Utah

Bradlee Anae – Defensive Lineman – Utah (currently on New York’s Injured/Reserve List)

#Jets HC Robert Saleh said QB Zach Wilson will play in Thursday night’s Hall of Fame game against the Cleveland Browns. OT Mekhi Becton will also play. pic.twitter.com/geTKTnLjGg — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) July 30, 2023

Cleveland Browns

Sione Takitaki – Linebacker – BYU

Hunter Thedford – Offensive Tackle – Utah

Mohamoud Diabate – Linebacker – Utah (Rookie)

Siaki Ika – Defensive Tackle – East High School/Baylor (Rookie)

Last season, the Jets posted a 7-10 record and missed the NFL Playoffs.

New York’s preseason slate includes games against the Browns, Carolina Panthers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and New York Giants. The Jets kick off their regular season schedule at home against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, September 11 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on ESPN.

In 2022, the Browns also posted a 7-10 record and missed the postseason.

After facing the Jets, the Browns will wrap up preseason play with games against the Washington Commanders, Philadelphia Eagles, and Kansas City Chiefs. Cleveland’s regular season opener is at home against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, September 10 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS.

