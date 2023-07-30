UTAH FIREWATCH
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY

Exquisitely preserved fossil of Jurassic sea turtle found in Europe

Jul 30, 2023, 2:36 PM

The preserved fossil of Solnhofia parsonsi dates to the Upper Jurassic Period. The specimen was exc...

The preserved fossil of Solnhofia parsonsi dates to the Upper Jurassic Period. The specimen was excavated from the Torleite Formation near the Bavarian town of Painten in Germany. (Felix Augustin)

(Felix Augustin)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY MINDY WEISBERGER, CNN


CNN

(CNN) — About 150 million years ago, a marine turtle with a massive head dived through a shallow, tropical sea covering what is now Europe. Few complete fossils of this Jurassic sea turtle, named Solnhofia parsonsi, have been discovered. However, scientists recently described a remarkable fossil that has all its limbs with nearly all the bones of the feet in place — revealing the shape and structure of the turtle’s extremities for the first time.

Today’s marine turtle species all have elongated, rigid flippers to propel them through the ocean depths. But the newly described fossil’s limbs were stumpier than those of modern sea turtles relative to its body size. These shorter limbs suggest that S. parsonsi swam in coastal waters rather than in the open ocean, scientists reported July 26 in the journal PLOS One.

Fossils of this marine turtle were first discovered in the 1970s, but the new specimen “is the best preserved individual of this species,” said lead study author Felix Augustin, a doctoral candidate in the department of geosciences at the University of Tübingen in Germany. “It is the first that preserves the complete skull, the complete shell, and also all four complete limbs.”

In life, S. parsonsi measured about 12 inches (30 centimeters) long from nose to tail, and its head was “relatively large” — the skull measured about 4 inches (10 centimeters) long, Augustin told CNN.

Such a large skull may have been useful for crunching through the hard shells of bottom-dwelling crustaceans and mollusks, but such conclusions are “highly speculative at this point” as paleontologists have yet to find direct evidence of the extinct turtle’s diet, said study coauthor Dr. Márton Rabi, a postdoctoral researcher in the University of Tübingen’s department of geosciences.

The fossil was excavated in 2014 from a limestone quarry in southeastern Germany at a site rich in fossils from the latter part of the Jurassic Period (199.6 million to 145.5 million years ago). Plenty of turtles are preserved there, along with fishes, crocodilians and even marine reptile giants such as plesiosaurs and ichthyosaurs, according to the study. The site has been an actively mined quarry since the 1950s, but fossil excavations only began there about 20 years ago.

S. parsonsi was described as a species in 1975 based on two near-complete skulls: one from Bavaria and one from Switzerland. Over the decades, discoveries of partial skeletons — all found in Jurassic marine deposits — provided more clues about the turtle’s anatomy and aquatic lifestyle. In 2000, scientists discovered a skeleton with a more complete shell than had ever been seen before. The specimen also included some bones from the reptile’s paddling limbs.

The newly described fossil presents a far more complete view of those limbs, showing that they differed dramatically from the extremities of sea turtles alive today.

“In modern-day sea turtles, the limbs are really elongated — especially the digits and the phalanges of the digits — to serve as flippers in this marine environment,” Augustin said. By comparison, the limbs and feet of the S. parsonsi fossil from Bavaria were less elongated, so the species was probably better adapted to swim closer to the shore, rather than hundreds of miles away in the open ocean.

That hypothesis makes sense considering the locale where the fossil was excavated, Rabi told CNN. During the Jurassic, what is now southern Germany was an archipelago of small islands. S. parsonsi’s habitat was likely a network of coastal reefs and lagoons. The turtles “were always more or less close to the shore,” Rabi said.

Numerous fossils from these rich and diverse coastal ecosystems are found in fine-grained limestone deposits known as “plattenkalk” across southern Germany. Such rock is known for preserving fossils in exquisite detail, and the quarry where the turtle was unearthed has already yielded many examples of marine animals and plants as well as fossils of terrestrial dinosaurs and pterosaurs.

But because the site is relatively new, many of those fossils have yet to be studied and scientifically described, and there is much to be learned about the individual species and the coastal habitat where they coexisted millions of years ago, Augustin said.

“We are particularly interested in reconstructing the ecosystem as a whole to show the diversity — how it functioned, and what different constituents of the ecosystems were present during the Late Jurassic,” he said.

Mindy Weisberger is a science writer and media producer whose work has appeared in Live Science, Scientific American and How It Works magazine.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

Science & Technology

FILE - A commercial airliner flies Northwest across Lake Michigan in front of the "Full Buck" super...

Marcia Dunn, AP Aerospace Writer

Two supermoons in August mean double the stargazing fun

The cosmos is offering up a double feature in August: a pair of supermoons.

2 days ago

One of the scam accounts trying to impersonate Big Deluxe Tattoo (KSL TV)...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Salt Lake City tattoo shop warns of impersonator social media profiles and scams

A local tattoo shop is warning people about impersonator social media accounts after potential clients were swindled out of hundreds to thousands of dollars.

4 days ago

Wildlife officials and volunteers are racing to save dozens of whales stuck off Cheynes Beach in We...

Chris Lau, CNN

Officials make ‘hard decision’ to euthanize whales after mass stranding in Western Australia

Wildlife officials in Western Australia said they had to make a heart-breaking decision to euthanize a group of whales who became stranded on a beach after a frantic rescue effort to refloat them failed to yield results.

4 days ago

This undated photo provided by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a female L...

Associated Press

A meat allergy caused by tick spit is getting more common, CDC says

More than 100,000 people in the U.S. have become allergic to red meat since 2010 because of a weird syndrome triggered by tick bites, according to a government report released Thursday. But health officials believe many more have the problem and don't know it.

4 days ago

Both Voyager spacecraft carry a copy of the Golden Record. The record's protective cover, with inst...

Ashley Strickland, CNN

One of the most iconic pieces of space exploration history goes up for auction

Sent to space aboard NASA’s twin Voyager probes, the records were designed as the first recorded interstellar message from humankind to potential intelligent life in the cosmos.

5 days ago

Ryan Graves, Americans for Safe Aerospace Executive Director, from left, U.S. Air Force (Ret.) Maj....

Nomann Merchant, Associated Press

Whistleblower tells Congress the US is concealing ‘multi-decade’ program that captures UFOs

A former Air Force intelligence officer has testified that the U.S. is concealing a longstanding program that retrieves and reverse engineers unidentified flying objects.

5 days ago

Sponsored Articles

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Exquisitely preserved fossil of Jurassic sea turtle found in Europe