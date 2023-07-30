Tony Finau, Zac Blair Post Top-15 Finishes At 3M Open

SALT LAKE CITY – Local PGA Tour golfers Tony Finau and Zac Blair recorded top-15 finishes at the 2023 3M Open tournament.

Tony Finau & Zac Blair at 3M Open

The 3M Open took place at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota from July 27-30.

After four rounds of play, both Finau and Blair landed inside the top-15 on the leaderboard.

Through three rounds of competition, Finau put himself in a spot to capture victory at the tournament for the second straight year.

RELATED: Tony Finau Wins 2022 3M Open Securing Third PGA Tour Victory

In 2022, Finau won the 3M Open for his third career victory on the PGA Tour. The Utahn won the event by five shots.

Finau opened the tournament with back-to-back rounds of 66. On the first day of the weekend, the golfer posted a score of 67 or four-under par.

On Sunday, Finau had his worst round of the event and fell four spots on the leaderboard. The Salt Lake City native shot a 70 and ended up at 15-under par for the tournament. Finau finished tied for seventh place.

Blair had his best day at the event on Sunday. The former BYU golfer began the tournament with rounds of 69, 66, and 72. On Sunday, Blair shot a 64 and climbed 26 spots up the leaderboard. Blair ended up tied for 13th place.

After tearing his labrum in 2020, @Z_Blair missed two years of competition. Returning on a medical extension, Blair regained form, highlighted by a career-best T2 @TravelersChamp. Needing a two-way T31 to secure his status, Blair is currently T13 and will maintain his card 👏 pic.twitter.com/FNrMVGp4Gl — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 30, 2023

3M Open Leaderboard

1. Lee Hodges (-24)

T2. J.T. Poston (-17)

T2. Martin Laird (-17)

T2. Kevin Streelman (-17)

T5. Dylan Wu (-16)

T5. Keith Mitchell (-16)

T7. Sam Ryder (-15)

T7. Aaron Baddeley (-15)

T7. Tony Finau (-15)

The 2023 3M Open had a purse of $7.8 million.

Other Local Golfer at 3M Open

In addition to Finau and Blair, former BYU golfer Peter Kuest made the cut after opening the tourney with rounds of 71 and 66. The golfer finished the weekend with consecutive days shooting 70. Kuest ended the tournament at seven-under par and tied for 50th place.

