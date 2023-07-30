UTAH FIREWATCH
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Tony Finau, Zac Blair Post Top-15 Finishes At 3M Open

Jul 30, 2023, 4:06 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Local PGA Tour golfers Tony Finau and Zac Blair recorded top-15 finishes at the 2023 3M Open tournament.

Tony Finau & Zac Blair at 3M Open

The 3M Open took place at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota from July 27-30.

After four rounds of play, both Finau and Blair landed inside the top-15 on the leaderboard.

Through three rounds of competition, Finau put himself in a spot to capture victory at the tournament for the second straight year.

RELATED: Tony Finau Wins 2022 3M Open Securing Third PGA Tour Victory

In 2022, Finau won the 3M Open for his third career victory on the PGA Tour. The Utahn won the event by five shots.

Finau opened the tournament with back-to-back rounds of 66. On the first day of the weekend, the golfer posted a score of 67 or four-under par.

On Sunday, Finau had his worst round of the event and fell four spots on the leaderboard. The Salt Lake City native shot a 70 and ended up at 15-under par for the tournament. Finau finished tied for seventh place.

Blair had his best day at the event on Sunday. The former BYU golfer began the tournament with rounds of 69, 66, and 72. On Sunday, Blair shot a 64 and climbed 26 spots up the leaderboard. Blair ended up tied for 13th place.

RELATED STORIES

3M Open Leaderboard

1. Lee Hodges (-24)

T2. J.T. Poston (-17)

T2. Martin Laird (-17)

T2. Kevin Streelman (-17)

T5. Dylan Wu (-16)

T5. Keith Mitchell (-16)

T7. Sam Ryder (-15)

T7. Aaron Baddeley (-15)

T7. Tony Finau (-15)

The 2023 3M Open had a purse of $7.8 million.

Other Local Golfer at 3M Open

In addition to Finau and Blair, former BYU golfer Peter Kuest made the cut after opening the tourney with rounds of 71 and 66. The golfer finished the weekend with consecutive days shooting 70. Kuest ended the tournament at seven-under par and tied for 50th place.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

UFC 291 Main Card Recap: Winners, Losers, Best Moments

The UFC's return to Salt Lake City was a massive success. A sold-out crowd revelled in UFC 291, one of the best cards in recent memory.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Detroit Lions Star Penei Sewell Enters NFL’s Concussion Protocol

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell announced that former Desert Hills standout Penei Sewell has entered the NFL's concussion protocol.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

How To Watch NFL’s 2023 Hall Of Fame Preseason Game

The offseason is over and the NFL regular season is on the horizon with teams in training camp and the start of preseason games arriving.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

NFL Teams Are Adapting To Unrelenting Heat As Training Camps Ramp Up

Some NFL teams are taking extra precautions this year, including more water breaks and early practice times.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Owner Ryan Smith Recaps UFC 291, Promotes Power Of ‘New Utah’

Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith spoke to the media after UFC 291 to discuss the event and the future of mixed martial arts in the Beehive State.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Members Of Utah Jazz, Celebrities Attend UFC 291 At Delta Center

Multiple celebrities, including members of the Utah Jazz, attended UFC 291 at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Tony Finau, Zac Blair Post Top-15 Finishes At 3M Open