Woman attempted to steal ex-husband’s car by driving through garage doors, police say

Jul 30, 2023, 9:04 PM

FILE — Handcuffs in a jail cell. FILE PHOTO (Ravell Call/Deseret News)

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — A woman allegedly broke into her ex-husband’s house and tried to steal their car by ramming the garage doors, according to police.

Andrea Christine Hope, 46, was booked into the Davis County Jail for third-degree felony assault against a police officer and class A misdemeanor charges of property damage, criminal trespass of a dwelling, and property damage, according to the affidavit.

On Saturday morning, Davis County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a burglary in progress at a West Point home. The victim told police he heard the suspect in the garage, ramming the door with the parked Nissan Rogue.

According to the affidavit, a Clinton police officer was the first to arrive on the scene. The officer said Hope was trying to flee in the Nissan, which was registered to her and her ex-husband.

“The Clinton officer drew his service pistol and directed (Hope) to stop and exit the vehicle, which she did,” the affidavit stated. The officer placed Hope in loose handcuffs and had her sit on the grass.

The ex-husband told police that Hope was banging on his window, waking him up. He alleges Hope broke into the home by breaking a basement window, and went up the stairs and into the garage to take the Nissan.

“(The victim) also explained he went to the garage and told her to stop, but (Hope) attempted to flee by ramming the garage door with the vehicle,” the affidavit stated. “He later opened the garage door to prevent her from further damaging it.”

The ex-husband believes Hope hurt herself while breaking in as he noticed blood on the floor leading to a bathroom.

According to the affidavit, while talking to police, Hope couldn’t “keep on the same story” and “would constantly bring up other things that her ex has done to her and her child.”

When police asked Hope if she had any alcoholic drinks, she denied being intoxicated and said field sobriety tests were unreliable. She told police she took anxiety medication and had a migraine.

According to the affidavit, when police told Hope she was under arrest, “she began to become hostile and would slightly resist us from placing her in handcuffs.” While attempting to get Hope into a police car, she “would stumble on her feet and she would sway even with two officers assisting her.”

After getting Hope to the police car, a female officer attempted a search on her, but Hope began kicking officers and attempted to break free.

According to the affidavit, after the search was complete and Hope was in the police car, she “began to slam her head on the plexiglass cage.”

Police say Hope was able to roll down the police car’s window and attempted to climb out the window. While trying to prevent her from escaping, Hope allegedly latched onto a deputy’s arm with her mouth and bit down as hard as possible.

“We were able to get her to release by applying pressure to different pressure points,” the affidavit stated. “We pulled her from the window and placed her in leg shackles to prevent her from running and kicking.”

The deputy had a large purple mark on their arm as the bite broke skin and drew blood.

While being transported to the jail, police said Hope threatened to take her and the victim’s lives. She also allegedly said she wished harm upon all Utah police.

