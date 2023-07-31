UTAH FIREWATCH
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CRIME

Person with weapon barricaded in Salt Lake City apartment, SWAT responding

Jul 30, 2023, 10:42 PM | Updated: 10:52 pm

The scene of the barricaded suspect. (KSL TV)...

The scene of the barricaded suspect. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City police are on the scene of a person with a weapon who barricaded themselves in an apartment Sunday night.

Salt Lake City police told KSL TV that the suspect threatened and assaulted a victim at Morton Meadows Apartments at approximately 7:30 p.m.

Police said the suspect barricaded themselves in an apartment with another person who is not involved in the assault.

SLC PD said that SWAT is on the site with crisis negotiation to help with the barricaded suspect.

SWAT at the apartment building where the suspect is located. (KSL TV)

Police said no one was injured during the assault, and there is no current threat to the public.

Police did not say who the suspect was or what led to the assault.

 

KSL 5 TV Live

Crime

FILE — Handcuffs in a jail cell. FILE PHOTO (Ravell Call/Deseret News)...

Michael Houck

Woman attempted to steal ex-husband’s car by driving through garage doors, police say

A woman allegedly broke into her ex-husband's house and tried to steal their car by ramming the garage doors, according to police.

1 day ago

A light on top of a police car...

Associated Press

One person is dead and multiple were wounded in Indiana shooting, police say

A shooting at a large party in Indiana early Sunday morning left one person dead, police said. A hospital said 19 people were being treated for injuries at its facility.

1 day ago

Reo the Shih Tzu back with his owner, Dee Thorell. (Courtesy: Dee Thorell)...

Brianna Chavez

‘I’m on top of the world’: Dog found safe after Davis County woman’s car stolen

A stolen dog was reunited with his owner after being found with some unexpected but welcomed help. 

2 days ago

FILE (Provo Police Department/Facebook)...

Michael Houck

Utah woman bites off chunk of father’s ear during argument, police say

A Pleasant Grove woman was arrested for allegedly biting off part of her father's ear during a dispute Friday afternoon.

2 days ago

Police arrested 27-year-old Tristan Heidl after he fell from the ceiling of a bank's drive-thru int...

Sharif Paget, CNN

Ohio bank robbery suspect drops out of ceiling into recycling bin, police say

A bank robbery suspect’s escape was thwarted when he fell into a recycling bin – right where police were waiting for him, authorities said.

2 days ago

A Weber County Sheriff's Office employee was booked into the Box Elder County Jail on Thursday for ...

Gabrielle Shiozawa

Weber County corrections assistant accused of distributing drugs to inmates

OGDEN, UTAH — A Weber County Sheriff’s Office employee has been accused of distributing drugs to inmates at the Weber County Jail. Jennica Lee Massie, 38, was booked into the Box Elder County Jail on Thursday for investigation of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute in a correctional facility, Weber County […]

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Person with weapon barricaded in Salt Lake City apartment, SWAT responding