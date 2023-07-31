Person with weapon barricaded in Salt Lake City apartment, SWAT responding

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City police are on the scene of a person with a weapon who barricaded themselves in an apartment Sunday night.

Salt Lake City police told KSL TV that the suspect threatened and assaulted a victim at Morton Meadows Apartments at approximately 7:30 p.m.

Police said the suspect barricaded themselves in an apartment with another person who is not involved in the assault.

SLC PD said that SWAT is on the site with crisis negotiation to help with the barricaded suspect.

Police said no one was injured during the assault, and there is no current threat to the public.

Police did not say who the suspect was or what led to the assault.

We have a tactical incident with our SWAT Team and Crisis Negotiators trying to contact a barricaded subject who is likely armed near 1740 W. 400 North. Media stage is 400 N. Redwood Rd., a PIO is on scene. #SLC #SLCPD #SaltLakeCity pic.twitter.com/KNInrO21gI — Salt Lake City Police (@slcpd) July 31, 2023