Man arrested following 50-mile chase with speeds nearing 130 mph, police say

FILLMORE, Utah — A man was arrested early Monday after allegedly leading police on a 50-mile chase with speeds reaching 130 mph.

Michael Howard Boren, 42, was booked into the Millard County Jail for investigation of assault on a law enforcer, failing to stop for police, reckless driving and speeding over 100 mph.

Just before 1 a.m., a Millard County sheriff’s deputy reported spotting a Honda Accord going 124 mph on southbound I-15 near Fillmore. The deputy attempted to pull the vehicle over, but Boren exited the freeway “to hide from me,” according to a police booking affidavit.

A few minutes later, Boren got on I-15 again and still refused to pull over.

“A Utah Highway Patrol trooper took over the pursuit of the vehicle a short time later. The trooper advised that the vehicle was weaving in and out of traffic, failing to signal as he changed lanes and, at one point, speeds reached upward of 130 mph,” the affidavit states. “The driver turned his lights off during a portion of the pursuit.”

As the chase entered Beaver County, a trooper attempted to stop the fleeing vehicle using a PIT maneuver. “When the trooper was moving in to perform the maneuver, Michael abruptly slammed on his brakes, causing the trooper to crash into the rear end of Michael’s vehicle. The trooper could have sustained substantial or fatal injury with that act,” according to the affidavit. “Michael willfully put the public at risk when he traveled down the interstate at speeds upward of 130 mph. Michael evaded and caused a pursuit to occur for over 50 miles, putting numerous members of the public, as well as several responding law enforcement officers’ lives at risk.” Boren was taken into custody. According to court records, Boren was charged in June with aggravated assault resulting in serious injury in 4th District Court in Utah County. His next court hearing, in that case, is scheduled for Aug. 7. He also served 10 years in a prison in Colorado “for a sex crime” and was paroled in December, the affidavit states.