Real Salt Lake Advances To Round Of 32 In Leagues Cup

SALT LAKE CITY – Real Salt Lake advanced to the Round of 32 of the 2023 Leagues Cup tournament following group stage matches against Seattle and Monterrey.

Next up for Utah’s Major League Soccer club is a meeting with Liga MX’s Club León.

Club León is based in León, Guanajuato, Mexico.

RSL will host León at America First Field on Friday, August 4. Kickoff time has yet to be determined.

Real Salt Lake and León advanced to the Round of 32 after their first two matches of the tournament.

León began Leagues Cup play against the Vancouver Whitecaps. After the clubs were tied, 2-2, León was victorious in penalty kicks, 16-15. After escaping Canada with the result, León played the LA Galaxy and came away with a 1-0 win.

RSL opened the tournament with a decisive 3-0 victory over Seattle Sounders FC. Following the win over Seattle, Real Salt Lake suffered its first loss in nearly two months with a 3-0 defeat from Monterrey.

ROUND OF 32 HERE WE COME See y’all Friday at the Riot. pic.twitter.com/mF0IwCrxPQ — Real Salt Lake (@realsaltlake) July 31, 2023

RSL’s recent run of play

Prior to the loss to Monterrey, Real Salt Lake was on an 11-match unbeaten streak. The club hasn’t dropped a result since falling 3-2 to the LA Galaxy on May 31. Real Salt Lake avenged the loss with a 3-2 win over the Galaxy on June 7.

During the nearly two-month streak, RSL recorded eight victories and three draws. Before falling to Monterrey, Real Salt Lake outscored its opponents by a total of 25-10 in June and July.

RSL owns a 10-7-7 record in MLS play and sits in third place in the Western Conference standings with 37 points this season. 37 points is tied for the sixth-most in all of MLS in 2023.

Real Salt Lake’s match against León will be broadcast via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV+ and KSL Sports Zone.

