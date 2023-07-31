Report: Indianapolis Colts RB Zack Moss Suffers Broken Arm During Training Camp

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah Utes and current Indianapolis Colts running back Zack Moss suffered a broken arm during the second week of training camp, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

The NFL insider shared the update on Moss’ health on Monday, July 31.

The former Utah standout will reportedly miss around six weeks.

“#Colts RB Zack Moss suffered a broken arm at practice today, source says. Expected to miss about six weeks,” Garafolo tweeted.

Tough break for the former Utah running back. Moss was fighting for that RB1 spot amid Indy’s Jonathan Taylor situation.#LocalsInTheNFL @kslsports https://t.co/E9f04jctun — Kyle Ireland (@kyleireland) July 31, 2023

The Colts begin their preseason schedule on the road against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, August 12. Indianapolis’ regular season opener is at home against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 10 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com.

