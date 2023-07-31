State Of Utah’s 2023 College Football Award Watch List Tracker
Jul 31, 2023, 11:27 AM
SALT LAKE CITY – The 2023 college football season is almost here. You get a sense of how close the season is when college football award watch lists begin rolling out.
Players on teams in the state of Utah are making their presence felt on these watch lists. Here’s a helpful tracker to keep tabs on which players are being nominated for which awards entering the 2023 season.
The awards for college football are now called the NCFAA (National College Football Awards). It’s the first season these college football awards have fell under the NCFAA title.
Maxwell Award
The Maxwell Award is presented to the college football player of the year by the Maxwell Football Club.
BYU
- QB Kedon Slovis, Sr.
- RB Aidan Robbins, Jr.
BYU is one of 17 programs that produced two players on the preseason Maxwell Award watch list.
Utah
- QB Cam Rising, Sr.
Past winners from the state of Utah: Ty Detmer (BYU, 1990).
Patrick Mannelly Award
The Mannelly Award is presented to the top Long Snapper in the country.
BYU
- Austin Riggs, Jr.
Outland Trophy
The Outland Trophy is given to the nation’s most outstanding interior lineman by the Football Writers Association of America.
Past winners from the state of Utah: Merlin Olsen (Utah State, 1961); Jason Buck (BYU, 1986); Mohammed Elewonibi (BYU, 1989).
Bronko Nagurski Trophy
The Nagurski Trophy is presented to the nation’s most outstanding defensive player by the Charlotte Touchdown Club.
Past winners from the state of Utah: None
Lou Groza Award
The Lou Groza Award goes to the nation’s top place-kicker by the Palm Beach County Sports Commission.
Past winners from the state of Utah: Matt Gay (Utah, 2017)
Ray Guy Award
Given to the college punter of the year by the Augusta (Georgia) Sports Council.
Past winners from the state of Utah: Tom Hackett (Utah, 2014 & 2015).
Paul Hornung Award
The Paul Hornung Award goes to the most versatile player in college football by the Louisville Sports Commission.
Past winners from the state of Utah: None
Wuerffel Trophy
Named after former Florida quarterback Danny Wuerffel, the Wuerffel Trophy is given to the player who best combines exemplary community service with athletic and academic achievement.
Past winners from the state of Utah: None
Mackey Award
The Mackey Award is presented to the nation’s most outstanding tight end by the Friends of John Mackey.
Past winners from the state of Utah: None
Rimington Trophy
The Rimington Trophy goes to the nation’s premier center by the Boomer Esiason Foundation.
Past winners from the state of Utah: None
Biletnikoff Award
Presented to the nation’s top college receiver by the Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation.
Past winners from the state of Utah: None
Davey O’Brien Award
The Davey O’Brien is given to the nation’s best quarterback by the Davey O’Brien Foundation.
Past winners from the state of Utah: Jim McMahon (BYU, 1981); Steve Young (BYU, 1983); Ty Detmer (BYU, 1990 & 1991).
Doak Walker Award
Presented to the nation’s premier running back by the SMU Athletic Forum.
Past winners from the state of Utah: Luke Staley (BYU, 2001)
Butkus Award
The Butkus Award is given to the nation’s best linebacker by the Butkus Foundation.
Past winners from the state of Utah: None
Jim Thorpe Award
Presented to the nation’s best defensive back by the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame and Paycom.
Past winners from the state of Utah: None
Walter Camp Award
The Walter Camp Award is given to the nation’s most outstanding player by the Walter Camp Football Foundation.
Past winners from the state of Utah: None
Bednarik Award
Presented to the college defensive player of the year by the Maxwell Football Club.
Past winners from the state of Utah: None