Reports: Broncos WR Tim Patrick Carted Off In Training Camp With Leg Injury

Jul 31, 2023, 11:34 AM

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah Utes and current Denver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick was carted off the field after suffering a leg injury, according to multiple reports.

Patrick reportedly suffered the injury during Denver’s training camp on Monday, July 31.

The former Utah wideout missed all of the 2022 season with a knee injury.

“Potential big injury in Denver. Second play of 7/7 #broncos WR Tim Patrick went down with a non contact injury coming off the line,” NFL Network’s James Palmers tweeted. “He threw his helmet immediately. Looks like they were looking at his lower left leg. He is now being carted off.”

“Broncos’ WR Tim Patrick was just carted off with a left leg injury; trainers checked his foot and ankle area,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter posted on Twitter.

The Broncos open the preseason on the road against the Arizona Cardinals on Friday, August 11. The game will be televised on NFL Network. Denver’s opener for the regular season is at home against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, September 10 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on CBS.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on Twitter (@kyleireland), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl), and Threads (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

