BYU Football Adds Utah Transfer, JUCO OL To Open Camp

PROVO, Utah – Rule of thumb: always expect player movement when BYU football fall camp opens.

That was the case on Monday, as BYU reported to camp and with players arriving, it meant an updated 2023 roster. There were two new names added to the roster. One of which was a transfer from the University of Utah.

Malae Tanuvasa, a 6-foot-0, 180-pound safety, comes to BYU after one year with the Utes. He didn’t play any snaps last fall, so he has four years of eligibility remaining in his collegiate career.

Tanuvasa participated in Utah’s spring practices in April. He recorded two pass breakups and three tackles in the contest. After Utah’s spring practices concluded, he entered the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Before joining Utah for one season, Tanuvasa prepped at Skyridge High School in Lehi.

The other new name on the roster is Joseph Paulo. Paulo is a 6-foot-8, 330-pound offensive lineman from the College of San Mateo. He arrives at BYU with two years of eligibility remaining. While at San Mateo, he played at right guard and right tackle.

Paul prepped at Menlo-Atherton High School in the Bay Area and was a prep recruit in the 2019 cycle.

BYU will enter fall camp practices with 120 players on the roster. That’s an increase of ten from the typical 110 that are allowed. The NCAA approved the blanket waiver for only this season as rosters continue to remain larger than usual from the impact of COVID-19 seasons.

BYU football players that are no longer on the roster

RELATED STORIES

While there were new players that were added, that always signals that someone is on the move. The players no longer on the roster since the Big 12 Media Day roster release are a pair of specialists. Most notably, kicker Justen Smith.

Smith started last year’s Notre Dame game. He finished last year 3-of-5 on extra points and made his lone field goal attempt of 25 yards.

BYU had another kicker take Smith’s spot in freshman Jordan Kapisi from Punahou High School in Hawaii. He’s the younger brother to former BYU safety and team haircut specialist Jared Kapisi.

Along with Smith, Nic Harris, a long snapper who transferred from NAIA Peru State College, is no longer on the roster.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on Twitter and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

