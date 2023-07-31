UTAH FIREWATCH
LORI VALLOW DAYBELL TRIAL
Flash flood warnings issued for southern Utah

Jul 31, 2023, 2:50 PM | Updated: 3:14 pm

BY ELIZA PACE


WAYNE COUNTY, Utah — The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for northeastern Garfield County and south central Wayne County in southern Utah until 4:45 p.m. Monday.

The warning said that thunderstorms bringing heavy rain are expected throughout the area and described the flooding potential as “life threatening.”

The heaviest rainfall is expected in Capitol Gorge and Pleasant Creek drainages.

People should avoid creeks and streams, normally dry washes, and slot canyons.

“Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Dry washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall,” NWS said.

Know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks.

