Flash flood warnings issued for southern Utah

WAYNE COUNTY, Utah — The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for northeastern Garfield County and south central Wayne County in southern Utah until 4:45 p.m. Monday.

The warning said that thunderstorms bringing heavy rain are expected throughout the area and described the flooding potential as “life threatening.”

Flash Flood Warning including Garfield County, UT, Wayne County, UT until 4:45 PM MDT pic.twitter.com/trQROiUfFa — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) July 31, 2023

The heaviest rainfall is expected in Capitol Gorge and Pleasant Creek drainages.

People should avoid creeks and streams, normally dry washes, and slot canyons.

Flash flood risk will be a level 3 of 4 for the next couple days. Deep monsoon moisture will stick around through at least Thursday. #utwx ⛈️ pic.twitter.com/8YOlIL6naF — Matthew Johnson (@KSL_Matt) July 31, 2023

“Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Dry washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall,” NWS said.

There is an increased risk of flash flooding for southern Utah National Parks and recreation areas. Make sure to check in with local visitor centers or ranger stations before heading out and have a plan if threatening weather approaches. More at: https://t.co/7kgSJIQzx7 #utwx pic.twitter.com/FZpoVKmEv2 — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) July 31, 2023

Know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks.