UTAH FIREWATCH
LORI VALLOW DAYBELL TRIAL
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

60 in 60: #25 Utah State’s Ike Larsen (Safety)

Jul 31, 2023, 2:02 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 is on. Coming in at #25 is Utah State’s Ike Larsen (S).

Utah State’s Ike Larsen

Larsen is a sophomore safety from Smithfield, Utah.

Coming out of high school, Larsen was a three-star prospect and ranked as the 24th-best recruit in Utah.

As a senior, he posted 55 tackles, four interceptions, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery. He returned two interceptions for touchdowns and blocked nine kicks. On offensive, he had 762  all-purpose yards and nine touchdowns. Larsen led the Bobcats to their second-straight 4A state championship in 2020 and was named MVP.

Larsen played in 11 games (4 starts) in his redshirt freshman season in 2022. In his first season with the Aggies, Larsen recorded 33 tackles (19 solo tackles), 2 sacks, 3 tackles for loss, a team-best four interceptions, a team-high three blocked kicks, two pass breakups, and two quarterback hurries.

Larsen’s three blocked kicks set a Utah State school record.

Larsen was named a College Football News Honorable Mention Freshman All-American and a second-team all-Mountain West selection.

About the 60 in 60

Every summer Hans and Scotty reveal the best college football players in the state of Utah in their annual 60 in 60 as voted on by the media.

In 2023, for the second year in a row, the 60 in 60 included one vote based on a fan ballot.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Click here for the complete 60 in 60 rankings countdown.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Utes QB Cam Rising Named To 2023 Maxwell Award Watchlist

Utah Utes quarterback Cam Rising received the honor of having his name on the preseason watchlist for the 2023 Maxwell Award.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Adds Utah Transfer, JUCO OL To Open Camp

Two new names are on the BYU football roster entering fall camp.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Reports: Broncos WR Tim Patrick Carted Off In Training Camp With Leg Injury

Denver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick was carted off the field after suffering a leg injury, according to multiple reports.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

State Of Utah’s 2023 College Football Award Watch List Tracker

Keeping track of the college football players in the state that are being named to preseason award watch lists.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Report: Indianapolis Colts RB Zack Moss Suffers Broken Arm During Training Camp

Colts running back Zack Moss suffered a broken arm during the second week of training camp, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake Advances To Round Of 32 In Leagues Cup

Real Salt Lake advanced to the Round of 32 of the 2023 Leagues Cup tournament following group stage matches against Seattle and Monterrey.

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

60 in 60: #25 Utah State’s Ike Larsen (Safety)