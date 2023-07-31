60 in 60: #25 Utah State’s Ike Larsen (Safety)

SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 is on. Coming in at #25 is Utah State’s Ike Larsen (S).

Utah State’s Ike Larsen

Larsen is a sophomore safety from Smithfield, Utah.

Coming out of high school, Larsen was a three-star prospect and ranked as the 24th-best recruit in Utah.

As a senior, he posted 55 tackles, four interceptions, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery. He returned two interceptions for touchdowns and blocked nine kicks. On offensive, he had 762 all-purpose yards and nine touchdowns. Larsen led the Bobcats to their second-straight 4A state championship in 2020 and was named MVP.

Larsen played in 11 games (4 starts) in his redshirt freshman season in 2022. In his first season with the Aggies, Larsen recorded 33 tackles (19 solo tackles), 2 sacks, 3 tackles for loss, a team-best four interceptions, a team-high three blocked kicks, two pass breakups, and two quarterback hurries.

Larsen’s three blocked kicks set a Utah State school record.

Larsen was named a College Football News Honorable Mention Freshman All-American and a second-team all-Mountain West selection.

About the 60 in 60

Every summer Hans and Scotty reveal the best college football players in the state of Utah in their annual 60 in 60 as voted on by the media.

In 2023, for the second year in a row, the 60 in 60 included one vote based on a fan ballot.

