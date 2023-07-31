Utah Utes QB Cam Rising Named To 2023 Maxwell Award Watchlist

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Utes quarterback Cam Rising received the honor of having his name on the preseason watchlist for the 2023 Maxwell Award.

The Maxwell Award unveiled its watchlist for the upcoming college football season on Monday, July 31.

Rising was the lone player from the University of Utah named to the list. It was Rising’s second consecutive year being included in the preseason list.

The standout Ute joined BYU’s Kedon Slovis and Aidan Robbins as local players on the watchlist.

The Maxwell Award is presented annually to the best player in college football.

Rising and the Utes begin their 2023 season at home against the Florida Gators on Thursday, August 31 at 6 p.m. (MDT) on ESPN.

About Cam Rising

After joining the Texas Longhorns out of high school, the Ventura, California native transferred to the University of Utah in January 2019.

Out of high school, 247Sports listed Rising as a four-star composite prospect.

Rising does it AGAIN! 🔥🔥@Utah_Football is showing some fight 😤 pic.twitter.com/tn0geWbVjV — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 8, 2022

In 2020, Rising saw his first action with the Utes. He was 3/6 passing for 45 yards and an interception before he suffered a season-ending injury.

The following season, Rising entered the year as Utah’s backup quarterback. Former Baylor QB Charlie Brewer transferred from Utah only a few games into the season and Rising was quickly elevated to QB1. He went on to throw for 2,493 yards, 20 touchdowns, and five interceptions with a completion rate of 63.8 percent. He also led the Utes to their first-ever Pac-12 Conference title.

OH MY WORD! 3rd and 19 and @Utah_Football gets the 1st down AND THE TOUCHDOWN! 😱😱 pic.twitter.com/g4P68Hc2RI — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 3, 2022

In 2022, Rising took his game to another level and threw for 3,034 yards, 26 touchdowns, and eight interceptions with a 64.7 percent completion rate. The quarterback helped the Utes win a second straight league championship and a Rose Bowl bid in back-to-back seasons.

