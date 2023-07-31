UTAH FIREWATCH
LORI VALLOW DAYBELL TRIAL
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

BYU Lands Commitment From In-State Kicker For 2024 Class

Jul 31, 2023, 4:00 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

HERRIMAN, Utah – BYU made it a priority to secure a specialist for their 2024 recruiting class.

The Cougars landed a commitment from Mountain Ridge High School kicker Brody Laga. On Monday, Laga announced his pledge to BYU on social media, writing, “THIS IS THE PLACE.”

Earlier this month, Laga, who kicks with his left foot, earned a five-star rating from the Chris Sailer Kicking Academy. Laga was rated as one of the top 12 specialists in the class of 2024 by Sailer.

The 5-foot-10, 150-pound Laga was offered a scholarship by BYU special teams coordinator Kelly Poppinga. He plans to enroll at BYU for the 2024 season and then serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

“I committed [to BYU] because of the great history in the program. The coaching staff is great and showed a lot of love,” Laga wrote to KSL Sports in a text message. “BYU has an environment that I want to be in and [I’ll] still be able to play in front of my family.”

Brody Laga began playing football in 2021

Laga didn’t begin playing football as a placekicker until the 2021 season. Before that, he was a varsity participant on Mountain Ridge’s soccer team.

Over the last two seasons on the football field, Laga has made 27 field goal attempts and 67 point-after attempts.

Laga is a finalist to potentially participate in the 2024 Adidas All-American Bowl on NBC this January in San Antonio, Texas.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on Twitter and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’ssports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jon Wilner Breaks Down Pac-12’s Situation With Colorado Exit

Pac-12 Hotline writer Jon Wilner joined Hans and Scotty Monday afternoon to discuss the latest with the Pac-12's situation.

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Utes QB Cam Rising Named To 2023 Maxwell Award Watchlist

Utah Utes quarterback Cam Rising received the honor of having his name on the preseason watchlist for the 2023 Maxwell Award.

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

60 in 60: #25 Utah State’s Ike Larsen (Safety)

The countdown for Hans & Scotty's 60 in 60 is on. Coming in at #25 is Utah State's Ike Larsen (S). Throughout the summer...

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Adds Utah Transfer, JUCO OL To Open Camp

Two new names are on the BYU football roster entering fall camp.

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Reports: Broncos WR Tim Patrick Carted Off In Training Camp With Leg Injury

Denver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick was carted off the field after suffering a leg injury, according to multiple reports.

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

State Of Utah’s 2023 College Football Award Watch List Tracker

Keeping track of the college football players in the state that are being named to preseason award watch lists.

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

BYU Lands Commitment From In-State Kicker For 2024 Class