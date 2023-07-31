BYU Lands Commitment From In-State Kicker For 2024 Class

HERRIMAN, Utah – BYU made it a priority to secure a specialist for their 2024 recruiting class.

The Cougars landed a commitment from Mountain Ridge High School kicker Brody Laga. On Monday, Laga announced his pledge to BYU on social media, writing, “THIS IS THE PLACE.”

Earlier this month, Laga, who kicks with his left foot, earned a five-star rating from the Chris Sailer Kicking Academy. Laga was rated as one of the top 12 specialists in the class of 2024 by Sailer.

The 5-foot-10, 150-pound Laga was offered a scholarship by BYU special teams coordinator Kelly Poppinga. He plans to enroll at BYU for the 2024 season and then serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

“I committed [to BYU] because of the great history in the program. The coaching staff is great and showed a lot of love,” Laga wrote to KSL Sports in a text message. “BYU has an environment that I want to be in and [I’ll] still be able to play in front of my family.”

Brody Laga began playing football in 2021

Laga didn’t begin playing football as a placekicker until the 2021 season. Before that, he was a varsity participant on Mountain Ridge’s soccer team.

Over the last two seasons on the football field, Laga has made 27 field goal attempts and 67 point-after attempts.

Laga is a finalist to potentially participate in the 2024 Adidas All-American Bowl on NBC this January in San Antonio, Texas.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio.

@Mitch_Harper