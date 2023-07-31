2nd Weber County Jail inmate found dead within 10 days

OGDEN, Utah — An inmate of the Weber County Jail in Ogden was found dead early Monday after suffering a “medical problem,” the Weber County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

The death is the second in the Weber County Jail in 10 days — and fourth this year — after another inmate was found unresponsive in a cell on July 21.

Life-saving measures were performed on the individual who was not identified but were unsuccessful, according to deputies.

“Initial investigation shows that the individual suffered from a medical episode that was not self-inflicted,” the statement says.

The death is under investigation by the Weber County Attorney’s Office.

An inmate died at the Davis County Jail in Farmington on June 28. Inmates were found dead at the Iron County Jail in Cedar City on April 19 and at the Washington County Jail in Hurricane on March 10.