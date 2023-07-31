Former BYU Offensive Lineman Lands With Green Bay Packers

SALT LAKE CITY – The Green Bay Packers announced that they’ve claimed former BYU center James Empey off of waivers from the Tennessee Titans.

Empey was waived by the Titans on Friday, July 28.

A few days later, the former BYU standout was officially picked up by the Packers.

Empey will join Green Bay during the franchise’s second week of training camp.

The offensive lineman is the newest member of a team that posted an 8-9 record last season.

Green Bay will begin its preseason slate of games on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals on Friday, August 11 at 5 p.m. (MDT) on NFL Network.

The Packers’ first regular season game is in the Windy City against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, September 10. The opener will be televised on FOX.

About James Empey

The American Fork, Utah native played for the Cougars from 2017 to 2021.

During his BYU career, Empey played in 41 games.

Empey helped the Cougars to a combined 21-4 record during his final two seasons at BYU.

RELATED: Former BYU OL James Empey Earns Guaranteed Six-Figure Deal From Cowboys

After his college career, the center signed with the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent following the 2022 NFL Draft in April.

Cowboys waived C/G James Empey, a person familiar with situation said. Undrafted rookie from BYU showed versatility in preseason, working at both RG and center. He helped clear path on RB Malik Davis’ 6-yard run during a fourth-quarter touchdown drive vs. Broncos. pic.twitter.com/pBOYLODDuP — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 28, 2022

Empey signed with the Cowboys less than an hour after the conclusion of the 2022 NFL draft that took place in Las Vegas. He followed in the footsteps of his father, Mike, also a former BYU offensive lineman, who also signed an UDFA deal with the Cowboys back in 1993.

After spending training camp in Dallas, the Cowboys waived Empey in August.

The former BYU standout signed with Miami two days later. Empey spent the season on the Dolphins practice squad. He was promoted to the active roster for one day but didn’t play.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on X/Twitter (@kyleireland), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl), and Threads (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @kyleireland