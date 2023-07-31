UTAH FIREWATCH
LORI VALLOW DAYBELL TRIAL
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

President Biden scheduled to visit Utah next week

Jul 31, 2023, 5:05 PM

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about student loan debt relief at Delaware State University, Oct....

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about student loan debt relief at Delaware State University, Oct. 21, 2022, in Dover, Del. This summer, millions of Americans with student loans will be able to apply for a new repayment plan that offers some of the most lenient terms ever. Interest won’t pile up as long as borrowers make regular payments. Millions of people will have payments of $0. And starting in 2024, undergraduate loan payments will be reduced by half. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY BRIDGER BEAL-CVETKO, KSL.COM


KSL.com

SALT LAKE CITY — President Joe Biden will visit Utah next week as part of a three-state visit to the southwest.

The president will visit Utah, Arizona and New Mexico between Monday, Aug. 7, and Thursday, Aug. 10, the White House said. The details of his tour have not been made available.

Biden visited the Beehive State in 2016 when he was the vice president, and again visited the state in 2018 after leaving office and before announcing that he would run for president in 2020.

Former President Donald Trump traveled to Utah during the first year of his administration to sign documents altering the Grand Staircase-Escalante and Bears Ears national monuments. The Biden administration restored those monuments to their original boundaries, which the state of Utah later challenged in court.

Biden is the likely Democratic nominee for president again in 2024 and is the latest candidate to visit Utah after visits by former Vice President Mike Pence and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, both Republicans.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Weber County Jail (KSL TV)...

Bridger Beal-Cvetko, KSL.com

2nd Weber County Jail inmate found dead within 10 days

An inmate of the Weber County Jail in Ogden was found dead early Monday after suffering a "medical problem," the Weber County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

19 hours ago

(NWS)...

Eliza Pace

Flash flood warnings issued for southern Utah

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for northeastern Garfield County and south central Wayne County in southern Utah until 4:45 p.m. Monday.

19 hours ago

Lori Vallow Daybell on July 31, 2023 during her sentencing hearing for murder and conspiracy to com...

Eliza Pace

Lori Vallow Daybell sentenced to life in prison without parole

Lori Vallow Daybell sentenced to life in prison without parole for the murders of JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan and conspiring to kill Tammy Daybell.

19 hours ago

Lori Vallow Daybell speaks at her sentencing hearing in a St. Anthony, Idaho, courtroom....

Josh Ellis

Lori Vallow Daybell speaks during sentencing hearing

WATCH: Lori Vallow Daybell speaks publicly for the first time since being convicted of murdering her youngest children.

19 hours ago

Second District congressional candidate Celeste Maloy high-fives a supporter after her nomination d...

KSL.com

Judge denies request to temporarily pull Celeste Maloy from special election ballot

A judge denied a request Monday to temporarily remove Celeste Maloy's name from the 2nd Congressional District special election ballot.

19 hours ago

A man was booked into the Millard County Jail and accused of leading police on a 50-mile chase whil...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Man arrested following 50-mile chase with speeds nearing 130 mph, police say

A man was arrested early Monday after allegedly leading police on a 50-mile chase with speeds reaching 130 mph.

19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

President Biden scheduled to visit Utah next week