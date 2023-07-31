President Biden scheduled to visit Utah next week

SALT LAKE CITY — President Joe Biden will visit Utah next week as part of a three-state visit to the southwest.

The president will visit Utah, Arizona and New Mexico between Monday, Aug. 7, and Thursday, Aug. 10, the White House said. The details of his tour have not been made available.

Biden visited the Beehive State in 2016 when he was the vice president, and again visited the state in 2018 after leaving office and before announcing that he would run for president in 2020.

Former President Donald Trump traveled to Utah during the first year of his administration to sign documents altering the Grand Staircase-Escalante and Bears Ears national monuments. The Biden administration restored those monuments to their original boundaries, which the state of Utah later challenged in court.

Biden is the likely Democratic nominee for president again in 2024 and is the latest candidate to visit Utah after visits by former Vice President Mike Pence and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, both Republicans.