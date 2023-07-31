BYU Unveils New Big 12-Inspired Team Meeting Room

PROVO, Utah – When BYU football players arrived at the Student Athlete Building for preseason camp, they were greeted with a new team meeting room.

New Season.

New Conference.

The Student Athlete Building has been BYU football’s daily operations center since 2004. There haven’t been many updates to the team meeting room since the initial opening nearly two decades ago.

Instead of old-dated wood panels, BYU players saw a new royal blue theme for when they met for their season overview meeting on Monday afternoon.

BYU meeting room features the Big 12 logo

Construction took place on the remodel of the team meeting room in June. The finished product includes a neon blue stretch Y on the back wall, a Nike logo to the left, and a Big 12 conference logo on the right.

BYU is gearing up for its inaugural season as a member of the Big 12 Conference.

New seats that feature the stretch Y logo were also installed in the team meeting room.

BYU kicks off fall camp practices for the 2023 season on Tuesday, August 1.

Equipment distribution

Along with a new meeting room, BYU players also received new gear. BYU director of equipment Josh Hewitt released part of the gear haul that the players will receive during camp on Monday.

Hewitt plans to provide more gear midway through camp as he did last year.

Some of the items that were given to players include a gray Nike Brigham Young t-shirt, and a royal blue long-sleeve shirt, both of which have Big 12 logos on the sleeves. They also gave the players Nike slides, shoes, and shorts.

