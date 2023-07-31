UTAH FIREWATCH
LORI VALLOW DAYBELL TRIAL
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

BYU Unveils New Big 12-Inspired Team Meeting Room

Jul 31, 2023, 5:58 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – When BYU football players arrived at the Student Athlete Building for preseason camp, they were greeted with a new team meeting room.

The Student Athlete Building has been BYU football’s daily operations center since 2004. There haven’t been many updates to the team meeting room since the initial opening nearly two decades ago.

Instead of old-dated wood panels, BYU players saw a new royal blue theme for when they met for their season overview meeting on Monday afternoon.

BYU meeting room features the Big 12 logo

Construction took place on the remodel of the team meeting room in June. The finished product includes a neon blue stretch Y on the back wall, a Nike logo to the left, and a Big 12 conference logo on the right.

BYU is gearing up for its inaugural season as a member of the Big 12 Conference.

New seats that feature the stretch Y logo were also installed in the team meeting room.

BYU kicks off fall camp practices for the 2023 season on Tuesday, August 1.

Equipment distribution

Along with a new meeting room, BYU players also received new gear. BYU director of equipment Josh Hewitt released part of the gear haul that the players will receive during camp on Monday.

Hewitt plans to provide more gear midway through camp as he did last year.

RELATED STORIES

Some of the items that were given to players include a gray Nike Brigham Young t-shirt, and a royal blue long-sleeve shirt, both of which have Big 12 logos on the sleeves. They also gave the players Nike slides, shoes, and shorts.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on Twitter and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’ssports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Kyle Whittingham Praises Leadership First Day Of Fall Camp

Utah football head coach Kyle Whittingham noted he's been pleased with the leadership of his group after day one.

19 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former BYU Offensive Lineman Lands With Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers announced that they've claimed former BYU center James Empey off of waivers from the Tennessee Titans.

19 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Lands Commitment From In-State Kicker For 2024 Class

BYU adds a Mountain Ridge standout kicker to the 2024 recruiting class.

19 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jon Wilner Breaks Down Pac-12’s Situation With Colorado Exit

Pac-12 Hotline writer Jon Wilner joined Hans and Scotty Monday afternoon to discuss the latest with the Pac-12's situation.

19 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Utes QB Cam Rising Named To 2023 Maxwell Award Watchlist

Utah Utes quarterback Cam Rising received the honor of having his name on the preseason watchlist for the 2023 Maxwell Award.

19 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

60 in 60: #25 Utah State’s Ike Larsen (Safety)

The countdown for Hans & Scotty's 60 in 60 is on. Coming in at #25 is Utah State's Ike Larsen (S). Throughout the summer...

19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

BYU Unveils New Big 12-Inspired Team Meeting Room