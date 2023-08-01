Pioneer Park to get new improvements, construction set for 2024

SALT LAKE CITY — After several public surveys and a final approval from city council, improvements and new amenities are coming to Pioneer Park.

Salt Lake City Public Lands recently tweeted revamps to the park with will start in the fall. Kat Maus, a public lands planner with the department, confirmed to KSL 5 that construction will begin on the north end of the park starting next summer.

Big news! Salt Lake City Public Lands will start revamping Pioneer Park this fall with a new playground, large plaza, pavilion, and a sculpture/water feature! The Farmer’s Market will continue during construction. Check out the link below for more info.https://t.co/5YzU29VSQ7 pic.twitter.com/3ezMoDm66i — SLC Public Lands (@SLCPublicLands) July 28, 2023

“A few years ago we had a huge multi-purpose field put into Pioneer Park as an improvement project. Since then, Salt Lake City Public Lands has undergone through a pretty large visioning project,” Maus said. The park will be making upgrades to its dog park, adding a new all abilities playground, new sculptures, pickleball courts, new benches, lighting, and even some bathrooms.

The park is also getting new security amenities like a park ranger hub, that Maus said will add a set of eye to the park at all time.

“As we were kind of going through the public engagement process (safety) was kind of the concern, addressing safety in the park and the perception of safety,” Maus said.

The park design also includes amenities for “programming,” like brand new infrastructure for the popular farmer’s market and others to use. “It’s been shown throughout the planning process…that high levels of programming are really key, prompting that idea of safety.”

Cody Eldridge, a resident of downtown Salt Lake said he only visits Pioneer Park during the popular farmer’s market.

“There’s really not much to do there other than the farmers market…sometimes it can be a little sketchy,” Eldridge said. He’s excited for the new additions to the park, but has some reservations.

“Instead of doing it and letting it fall into disrepair, as long as the program maintained and they follow through, I think it’s a really good approach to bring more people downtown. I think it will definitely improve the area,” he said.

For more information on the plan, visit slc.gov/park/pioneer-park-improvement.

Pioneer Park SLC Council Presentation by LarryDCurtis on Scribd