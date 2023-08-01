UTAH FIREWATCH
LORI VALLOW DAYBELL TRIAL
CRIME

Utah man killed in motorcycle collision in Wasatch County

Aug 1, 2023, 1:16 AM | Updated: 1:26 am

A motorcycle collided with a car, killing Cory R. Hughes, 24, from Vinyard, Utah. (UHP)

Larry D. Curtis's Profile Picture

BY LARRY D. CURTIS


WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — A 24-year-old Utah man is dead after a motorcycle  collided with a passenger car near Wallsburg.

Utah Highway Patrol said Cory R. Hughes, from Vinyard, was on a motorcycle traveling south on state Route 189, approaching the curve near Wallsburg.

The motorcycle collided with a white Prius that had been on Main Canyon Road and stopped at the stop sign before heading across SR 189 to a day-use area of Deer Creek Reservoir.

The Prius made it to the far right southbound lane when it was hit by the motorcycle, traveling south. UHP said the motorcycle hit the right, rear corner of the Prius. Hughes died at the scene of the crash.

Two people inside the Prius were not injured.

UHP said impairment is not suspected in the crash but speed is being investigated.

Crime

