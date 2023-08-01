At least 20 dead and 27 missing in floods surrounding China’s capital Beijing, thousands evacuated
Aug 1, 2023, 5:54 AM
(AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
Aug 1, 2023, 5:54 AM
(AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
Few complete fossils of the Jurassic sea turtle named Solnhofia parsonsi have been found. But scientists recently described a remarkable fossil with all its limbs.
2 days ago
Wildlife officials in Western Australia said they had to make a heart-breaking decision to euthanize a group of whales who became stranded on a beach after a frantic rescue effort to refloat them failed to yield results.
5 days ago
As vast swaths of three continents bake under blistering temperatures and the oceans heat to unprecedented levels, scientists from two global climate authorities are reporting before July has even ended that this month will be the planet’s hottest on record by far.
5 days ago
Sinéad O’Connor, the gifted Irish singer-songwriter who became a superstar in her mid-20s but was known as much for her private struggles and provocative actions as for her fierce and expressive music, has died at 56.
6 days ago
A London jury has acquitted Kevin Spacey on sexual assault charges stemming from allegations by four men dating back 20 years.
6 days ago
U.S. officials say the Biden administration is sending up to $400 million in additional military aid to Ukraine, including a variety of munitions for advanced air defense systems and a number of small, surveillance Hornet drones.
8 days ago
The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.
This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy.
Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.
These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!
This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.
Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.