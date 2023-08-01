UTAH FIREWATCH
LORI VALLOW DAYBELL TRIAL
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

SOCIAL MEDIA

Brightly flashing ‘X’ sign removed from the San Francisco building that was Twitter’s headquarters

Aug 1, 2023, 7:54 AM

A partially completed "X" sign rests atop the company headquarters, formerly known as Twitter, in d...

A partially completed "X" sign rests atop the company headquarters, formerly known as Twitter, in downtown San Francisco, on Friday, July 28, 2023. San Francisco has launched an investigation into the sign as city officials say replacing letters or symbols on buildings, or erecting a sign on top of one, requires a permit. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A brightly flashing “X” sign has been removed from the San Francisco headquarters of the company formerly known as Twitter just days after it was installed.

The San Francisco Department of Building Inspection said Monday it received 24 complaints about the unpermitted structure over the weekend. Complaints included concerns about its structural safety and illumination.

The Elon Musk-owned company, which has been rebranded as X, had removed the Twitter sign and iconic blue bird logo from the building last week. That work was temporarily paused because the company did not have the necessary permits. For a time, the “er” at the end of “Twitter” remained up due to the abrupt halt of the sign takedown.

The city of San Francisco had opened a complaint and launched an investigation into the giant “X” sign, which was installed Friday on top of the downtown building as Musk continues his rebrand of the social media platform.

The chaotic rebrand of Twitter’s building signage is similar to the haphazard way in which the Twitter platform is being turned into X. While the X logo has replaced Twitter on many parts of the site and app, remnants of Twitter remain.

Representatives for X did not immediately respond to a message for comment Monday.

KSL 5 TV Live

Social Media

One of the scam accounts trying to impersonate Big Deluxe Tattoo (KSL TV)...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Salt Lake City tattoo shop warns of impersonator social media profiles and scams

A local tattoo shop is warning people about impersonator social media accounts after potential clients were swindled out of hundreds to thousands of dollars.

5 days ago

Gov. Spencer Cox is joined at the podium by Attorney General Sean Reyes as they take questions abou...

Kate Davis, KSL NewsRadio

Gov. Cox and AG Reyes announce legal filing against TikTok

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox and Attorney General Sean Reyes announced a legal filing against the social media company TikTok on Tuesday.

7 days ago

A person poses for a photo signing into the Twitter website which is now displaying the new logo fo...

Kelvin Chan, AP Business Writer

Elon Musk reveals new ‘X’ logo to replace Twitter’s blue bird

Elon Musk has unveiled a new “X” logo to replace Twitter’s famous blue bird as he follows through with a major rebranding of the social media platform he bought for $44 billion last year.

8 days ago

Twitter logo...

Associated Press

Musk says Twitter to change logo to “X” from the bird

Elon Musk said Sunday that he plans to change the logo of Twitter to an “X” from the famous blue bird, marking what would be the latest big change since he bought the social media platform for $44 billion last year.

9 days ago

Rep. Trevor Lee, R-Layton, poses for photos at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Monday, Jan. 9, 202...

Michael Houck

‘This isn’t about race;’ Rep. Trevor Lee responds to backlash over liked Twitter comments

Utah Republican Rep. Trevor Lee has received backlash for "liking" tweets that suggested some Black women do not work for their positions.

12 days ago

Threads app...

Clare Duffy, CNN

Meta’s Threads app rolls out first big batch of updates

Meta’s Twitter rival app Threads on Tuesday rolled out its first major batch of updates since its launch two weeks ago as it works to maintain momentum.

14 days ago

Sponsored Articles

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Brightly flashing ‘X’ sign removed from the San Francisco building that was Twitter’s headquarters