Saratoga Springs home damaged in house fire for sale ‘as is’ for $439,900

Aug 1, 2023, 10:53 AM | Updated: 11:04 am

Eliza Pace's Profile Picture

BY ELIZA PACE


KSLTV.com

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah — A new home up for sale in Utah has some unique characteristics. Smoke stains? Check. Burned exterior? Check. Campfire smell? Possibly.

The Saratoga Springs home is listed for sale for $439,900 following a house fire in June that burned through the garage and damaged the upstairs bedroom and kitchen.

Fire crews extinguish house fire in Saratoga Springs

The listing for the home on Coldwell Banker Realty states, “Investors opportunity to bring this home back from recent fire damage. Home will be available to be shown soon. Amazing neighborhood and location. (access to the garage currently has access restrictions but listing will be updated when it is available to be shown) The rest of the home is in good condition. Home is being sold “as-is”.”

Photos show extreme fire damage to the front of the home and the garage, and a kitchen filled with massive chunks of ceiling strewn across the floor. There’s some damages that seem to be from firefighting efforts, and even “restricted area” tape across a doorway.

Other rooms of the home seem unaffected by the fire. The home has three bathrooms and four bedrooms.

 

