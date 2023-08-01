UTAH FIREWATCH
LORI VALLOW DAYBELL TRIAL
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

CBS And Nickelodeon Team Up For Kids-Centric Super Bowl Presentation

Aug 1, 2023, 10:13 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

(AP) – SpongeBob and Slimetime are coming to the Super Bowl.

The NFL and CBS Sports announced Tuesday that this season’s Super Bowl will have a kids-centric presentation on Nickelodeon, marking the first time the Super Bowl has had an alternate telecast on another network.

CBS has the rights to Super Bowl 58, which will be played in Las Vegas on Feb. 11, 2024.

“We’re thrilled to partner with CBS Sports and Nickelodeon to present the first alternate telecast of the Super Bowl,” NFL media executive vice president Hans Schroeder said in a statement. “Our previous telecasts on Nickelodeon have been huge hits and created a new and different way to experience an NFL game. We’re excited to bring that creativity to Super Bowl 58 and give our fans another way to enjoy one of the world’s most popular sporting events.”

This will be the fourth season that CBS and Nickelodeon have teamed up, but the first time it will do more than one broadcast. For the second straight year, Nickelodeon will have a game on Christmas when the Kansas City Chiefs host the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Super Bowl broadcast will mark the third time an NFL playoff game has aired on Nickelodeon. It had a wild-card round game during the 2020 and ’21 seasons.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

The Nickelodeon presentations — which feature eye-popping graphics that feature slime-filled end zones or SpongeBob SquarePants between the goalposts on field-goal attempts — have also received plenty of acclaim for its ability to introduce a younger age group to the basics of the game but also focused on the action happening on the field to keep parents interested.

The first broadcast, which featured the New Orleans Saints against the Chicago Bears in a 2020 NFC wild-card round game, averaged 2.06 million fans. Last season’s Christmas game between the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Rams averaged 906,000.

The Rams’ 51-14 rout was known more for SpongeBob sidekick Patrick Star roasting Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson after an interception.

“That’s not what he wanted to cook,” said Star, who is voiced by Bill Fagerbakke, after Wilson was picked off by Bobby Wagner during the first quarter.

“We are unbelievably proud to partner with CBS Sports and the NFL to bring Nick’s personality and unique visual sensibility to the Super Bowl,” Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon CDO Brian Robbins said in a statement. “As we’ve shown with our prior zeitgeist-busting Wild Card and Nickmas coverage, combining the absolute excitement of NFL action with the creativity that can only come from Nickelodeon’s cool POV makes for a must-see event for kids and families everywhere.”

Nickelodeon and CBS have not announced who will be part of the crew for this season’s games. Noah Eagle, “NFL Today” analyst Nate Burleson and Nick star Gabrielle Nevaeh Green were in the booth the past three seasons.

RELATED STORIES

The Nickelodeon Super Bowl broadcast will also air in the United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand on a delayed basis.

Want more coverage like CBS, Nickelodeon teaming up for Super Bowl broadcast? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Americans Avoid Upset To Reach Women’s World Cup Knockout Round

A goal post saved the United States from elimination at the Women’s World Cup.

11 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Kyle Whittingham Praises Leadership First Day Of Fall Camp

Utah football head coach Kyle Whittingham noted he's been pleased with the leadership of his group after day one.

1 day ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Unveils New Big 12-Inspired Team Meeting Room

As BYU moves into a new conference, players were greeted with a new team meeting room at the Student Athlete Building.

1 day ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former BYU Offensive Lineman Lands With Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers announced that they've claimed former BYU center James Empey off of waivers from the Tennessee Titans.

1 day ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Lands Commitment From In-State Kicker For 2024 Class

BYU adds a Mountain Ridge standout kicker to the 2024 recruiting class.

1 day ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jon Wilner Breaks Down Pac-12’s Situation With Colorado Exit

Pac-12 Hotline writer Jon Wilner joined Hans and Scotty Monday afternoon to discuss the latest with the Pac-12's situation.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

CBS And Nickelodeon Team Up For Kids-Centric Super Bowl Presentation