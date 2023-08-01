UTAH FIREWATCH
LORI VALLOW DAYBELL TRIAL
Real Salt Lake Permanently Acquires Midfielder Braian Ojeda From Nottingham Forest

Aug 1, 2023, 12:03 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Real Salt Lake has come to an agreement with Premier League club Nottingham Forest on the permanent transfer of Braian Ojeda.

The midfielder had been on loan to RSL since August 2022.

Ojeda has appeared in 30 games for Real Salt Lake this year across all competitions. He started in 25 of those games.

“Braian has established himself both as an instrumental piece of our current group and a key building block for our club moving forward,” said General Manager Elliot Fall. “We are thrilled to be able to make his transfer permanent, and we look forward to his continued growth and development in Salt Lake.”

In his career with RSL, Ojeda has posted 2 assists, 23 shots (four on goal), and an 83.6% accurate pass percentage.

Ojeda is signed with RSL through the League’s U-22 initiative. He is under contract through the 2025 season with club options in 2026 and 2027.

Real Salt Lake has been very active with the MLS’s U-22 initiative. Pablo Ruiz, Andrés Gómez, and Nelson Palacio are all players that RSL has picked up under the age of 22.

How To Watch Real Salt Lake

All Major League Soccer games are broadcasted on Apple TV with MLS Season Pass.

All Real Salt Lake English-language radio coverage for the 2023 season and beyond will be carried on various KSL radio signals. KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM/1280 AM) and KSL Newsradio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) are both stations under the Bonneville International umbrella.

