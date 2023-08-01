Report: Pac-12 CEOs Met About TV Deal, Second Meeting Coming ‘Soon’

UTAH FIREWATCH
Aug 1, 2023, 12:17 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


SALT LAKE CITY – After a large buildup of Tuesday being do or die for the Pac-12, it appears they have given the most anticlimactic answer they could muster. No media rights have been agreed upon but expect another meeting soon.

First reported by Yahoo Sports’ Ross Dellenger in a Tweet, Pac-12 presidents and athletic directors met for about an hour this morning. No agreement on a media deal has been reached, but apparently there is confidence in a deal eventually concluding.

Dellenger finished the statement by adding another meeting is planned for “soon”, but no further details appear to be known on the matter yet.

Some Interesting Chatter During The Pac-12 Meeting

Naturally, as we sat and waited, I hit the phones to see what, if anything I could come up with. A few interesting pieces of information came to light. Obviously, there is still more out there as this story continues to develop that I and the media as a whole don’t know, than we do know.

  • I was informed that very important members in the Utah hierarchy met yesterday to go over things. As to what those things are and where the mindset was at during that meeting, I’m still waiting to hear back on.
  • I’ve been informed from a few different contacts that right now the Utes are still heavily aligned with the remaining Pac members and that is where they want to stay ideally. Sounds like they are fighting hard for the conference.

Based off of Dellenger’s reporting, another Twitter report from John Canzano, and a text I just received from another contact, those items seem to lineup with how the meeting went this morning.

Again, obviously this story is still developing and there is a lot more for the remaining nine conference members to discuss moving forward, but it would appear for the here and now the Pac-12 lives to fight another day.

We will update this story and more information becomes available.

