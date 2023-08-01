UTAH FIREWATCH
LORI VALLOW DAYBELL TRIAL
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

BYU OT Kingsley Suamataia Named To Outland Trophy Watch List

Aug 1, 2023, 12:17 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – BYU offensive tackle Kingsley Suamataia is the lone BYU player on the Outland Trophy watch list entering the 2023 season.

Suamataia enters his sophomore season at BYU as one of the nation’s top offensive tackles. He was one of 91 players that the Football Writers Association of America named to this year’s watch list.

The Outland Trophy is awarded to the nation’s top interior lineman at college football’s FBS level.

BYU has produced two Outland Trophy winners in its history. Defensive lineman Jason Buck in 1986 and then offensive guard Mo Elewonibi three years later in 1989.

Kingsley Suamataia anchors BYU’s left tackle spot

Suamataia is 6-foot-6, 315-pounds, switching from the right side of the offensive line to the left tackle spot. He will be filling the shoes left behind by fourth-round NFL draft pick Blake Freeland.

Suamataia originally signed with Oregon out of high school as a five-star recruit. After one season with the Ducks, he transferred to BYU. Last year was his first season in Provo. According to Pro Football Focus’s advanced stats, Suamataia didn’t give up a sack in his 12 starts last season.

Suamataia is the only player on the BYU football team named a preseason All-Big 12 selection.

After it was official that Suamataia was named to the Outland Trophy watch list for this season, Kingsley’s father, LeRoy, tweeted a picture of the younger Suamataia with former Outland Trophy winner and current Detroit Lion Penei Sewell.

BYU football opens the 2023 season on Saturday, September 2, against Sam Houston in Provo at 8:15 p.m. (MT) on FS1 and KSL NewsRadio.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on Twitter and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’ssports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former Jazz Center Udoka Azubuike Signs Two-Way Deal With Suns

Former Utah Jazz 2020 first round draft pick Udoka Azubuike has signed a two-way contract with the Phoenix Suns.

13 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Report: Pac-12 CEOs Met About TV Deal, Second Meeting Coming ‘Soon’

After a large buildup of Tuesday being do or die for the Pac-12, no media deal has been agreed upon but expect another meeting soon.

13 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake Permanently Acquires Midfielder Braian Ojeda From Nottingham Forest

Real Salt Lake has come to an agreement with Premier League club Nottingham Forest on the permanent transfer of Braian Ojeda.

13 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

CBS And Nickelodeon Team Up For Kids-Centric Super Bowl Presentation

The Super Bowl will have a kids-centric presentation on Nickelodeon, marking the first time the game has had an alternate telecast.

13 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Americans Avoid Upset To Reach Women’s World Cup Knockout Round

A goal post saved the United States from elimination at the Women’s World Cup.

13 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Kyle Whittingham Praises Leadership First Day Of Fall Camp

Utah football head coach Kyle Whittingham noted he's been pleased with the leadership of his group after day one.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

BYU OT Kingsley Suamataia Named To Outland Trophy Watch List