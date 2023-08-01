BYU OT Kingsley Suamataia Named To Outland Trophy Watch List

PROVO, Utah – BYU offensive tackle Kingsley Suamataia is the lone BYU player on the Outland Trophy watch list entering the 2023 season.

Suamataia enters his sophomore season at BYU as one of the nation’s top offensive tackles. He was one of 91 players that the Football Writers Association of America named to this year’s watch list.

The Outland Trophy is awarded to the nation’s top interior lineman at college football’s FBS level.

BYU has produced two Outland Trophy winners in its history. Defensive lineman Jason Buck in 1986 and then offensive guard Mo Elewonibi three years later in 1989.

Kingsley Suamataia anchors BYU’s left tackle spot

Suamataia is 6-foot-6, 315-pounds, switching from the right side of the offensive line to the left tackle spot. He will be filling the shoes left behind by fourth-round NFL draft pick Blake Freeland.

Suamataia originally signed with Oregon out of high school as a five-star recruit. After one season with the Ducks, he transferred to BYU. Last year was his first season in Provo. According to Pro Football Focus’s advanced stats, Suamataia didn’t give up a sack in his 12 starts last season.

Suamataia is the only player on the BYU football team named a preseason All-Big 12 selection.

After it was official that Suamataia was named to the Outland Trophy watch list for this season, Kingsley’s father, LeRoy, tweeted a picture of the younger Suamataia with former Outland Trophy winner and current Detroit Lion Penei Sewell.

BYU football opens the 2023 season on Saturday, September 2, against Sam Houston in Provo at 8:15 p.m. (MT) on FS1 and KSL NewsRadio.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on Twitter and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’ssports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Follow @Mitch_Harper