Former Jazz Center Udoka Azubuike Signs Two-Way Deal With Suns

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah Jazz first round pick Udoka Azubuike has signed a two-way contract with the Phoenix Suns.

Azubuike signed with the Suns after playing for the Boston Celtics during the Las Vegas Summer League.

The former Jazzman averaged 7.4 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 0.6 blocks in five appearances with the Celtics while shooting a summer league-best 82 percent from the floor.

Free agent C Udoka Azubuike has agreed on a two-way contract with the Phoenix Suns, Zach Kurtin and Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports tell ESPN. He was the 27th overall pick to the Jazz in 2020. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 31, 2023

Udoka Azubuike Joins Suns After Poor Jazz Career

Azubuike’s career with Jazz was on borrowed time after the team declined to pick up his fourth-year team option last November.

The reserve center was the 27th pick by the Jazz in the 2020 NBA Draft, but rarely saw the floor during his tenure in Utah.

Just days after the Jazz surprised many by selecting Azubuike in the first round, the team signed veteran center Derrick Favors as the primary backup to Rudy Gobert.

Azubuike’s disappointing stretch in Utah was marred with injuries, inconsistent effort, and opportunities.

JD Davison ➡️ Udoka Azubuike!! 🔥 JD has 11 assists! #Celtics pic.twitter.com/rd06EQvthr — FTB VIDS (@anotherFTBacct) July 8, 2023

The former Kansas standout suffered two significant ankle injuries while playing with the Salt Lake City Stars, and only saw the floor in the NBA during cleanup minutes or when the Jazz were lacking depth in the frontcourt.

Azubuike averaged 3.3 points and 3.0 rebounds in nine minutes per game in 68 appearances over three seasons.

In his final season at Kansas, Azubuike averaged 13.7 points, 10.5 rebounds, 0.9 assists, and 2.6 blocks in 27.7 minutes per contest.

Azubuikie is the fifth center on the Suns roster behind Deandre Ayton, Drew Eubanks, Chimezie Metu, and Bol Bol.

