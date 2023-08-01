UTAH FIREWATCH
Former Jazz Center Udoka Azubuike Signs Two-Way Deal With Suns

Aug 1, 2023

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah Jazz first round pick Udoka Azubuike has signed a two-way contract with the Phoenix Suns.

Azubuike signed with the Suns after playing for the Boston Celtics during the Las Vegas Summer League.

The former Jazzman averaged 7.4 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 0.6 blocks in five appearances with the Celtics while shooting a summer league-best 82 percent from the floor.

Udoka Azubuike Joins Suns After Poor Jazz Career

Azubuike’s career with Jazz was on borrowed time after the team declined to pick up his fourth-year team option last November.

The reserve center was the 27th pick by the Jazz in the 2020 NBA Draft, but rarely saw the floor during his tenure in Utah.

Just days after the Jazz surprised many by selecting Azubuike in the first round, the team signed veteran center Derrick Favors as the primary backup to Rudy Gobert.

Azubuike’s disappointing stretch in Utah was marred with injuries, inconsistent effort, and opportunities.

The former Kansas standout suffered two significant ankle injuries while playing with the Salt Lake City Stars, and only saw the floor in the NBA during cleanup minutes or when the Jazz were lacking depth in the frontcourt.

Azubuike averaged 3.3 points and 3.0 rebounds in nine minutes per game in 68 appearances over three seasons.

In his final season at Kansas, Azubuike averaged 13.7 points, 10.5 rebounds, 0.9 assists, and 2.6 blocks in 27.7 minutes per contest.

Azubuikie is the fifth center on the Suns roster behind Deandre Ayton, Drew Eubanks, Chimezie Metu, and Bol Bol.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

