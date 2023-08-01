UTAH FIREWATCH
LORI VALLOW DAYBELL TRIAL
Two people injured in hit-and-run, police ask public for tips

Aug 1, 2023, 2:02 PM

FILE: A Salt Lake City Police Department patrol SUV parked on Redwood Road following a deadly crash near 755 South (SLCPD photo from July 9, 2023).

BY ELIZA PACE


SALT LAKE CITY — Two people were injured in a hit-and-run crash Monday behind an apartment complex near 400 North Pamela Way.

The Salt Lake City Police Department is asking for the public to share any information they might have regarding the crash.

According to a release from SLC Police Department, a community member called 911 to report a car crash.

When officers responded, they learned a car hit two men, a 24-year-old and a 34-year-old, as they stood in the apartment complex’s driveway

The vehicle involved, a rad Dodge Intrepid had a driver and at least two other occupants at the time of the crash. All are believed to be minors and ran off immediately after the crash.

Paramedics transported the men to the hospital. The 24-year-old had serious, but non-life-threatening injuries and the 34-year-old had non-life-threatening injuries.

“Based on the preliminary investigation, detectives believe the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed before losing control of the car and hitting the two men and a parked car. Detectives also believe the occupants who ran away from the crash scene are juveniles,” the release stated.

Anyone with information about this crash should call 801-799-3000 and reference case #23-169345.

