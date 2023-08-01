60 in 60: #24 Utah’s Miles Battle (Cornerback)

SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 is on. Coming in at #24 is Utah’s Miles Battle (CB).

Utah’s Miles Battle

Battle is a senior cornerback from Houston, Texas.

Coming out of high school, Battle was a four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 37 prospect in the state of Texas. At Cy Creek, Battle posted 2,036 yards and 30 touchdowns. He was a three-time 17-6A All-District selection and was unanimously selected for first-team as a junior and senior.

Prior to his time at Utah, Battle played in 45 games over four years at Ole Miss.

RELATED: Utah Football Picks Up Commitment From Ole Miss Transfer Miles Battle

Halfway through the 2020 college football season, Battle switched from wide receiver to defensive back.

As a Rebel, Battle Recorded 61 tackles, two interceptions, a fumble recovery, and 16 pass breakups. He made the AD Honor Roll in three of his four years at Ole Miss.

About the 60 in 60

Every summer Hans and Scotty reveal the best college football players in the state of Utah in their annual 60 in 60 as voted on by the media.

In 2023, for the second year in a row, the 60 in 60 included one vote based on a fan ballot.

Click here for the complete 60 in 60 rankings countdown.

