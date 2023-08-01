UTAH FIREWATCH
LORI VALLOW DAYBELL TRIAL
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

60 in 60: #24 Utah’s Miles Battle (Cornerback)

Aug 1, 2023, 1:43 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 is on. Coming in at #24 is Utah’s Miles Battle (CB).

Utah’s Miles Battle

Battle is a senior cornerback from Houston, Texas.

Coming out of high school, Battle was a four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 37 prospect in the state of Texas. At Cy Creek, Battle posted 2,036 yards and 30 touchdowns. He was a three-time 17-6A All-District selection and was unanimously selected for first-team as a junior and senior.

Prior to his time at Utah, Battle played in 45 games over four years at Ole Miss.

RELATED: Utah Football Picks Up Commitment From Ole Miss Transfer Miles Battle

Halfway through the 2020 college football season, Battle switched from wide receiver to defensive back.

As a Rebel, Battle Recorded 61 tackles, two interceptions, a fumble recovery, and 16 pass breakups. He made the AD Honor Roll in three of his four years at Ole Miss.

About the 60 in 60

Every summer Hans and Scotty reveal the best college football players in the state of Utah in their annual 60 in 60 as voted on by the media.

In 2023, for the second year in a row, the 60 in 60 included one vote based on a fan ballot.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Click here for the complete 60 in 60 rankings countdown.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former Jazz Center Udoka Azubuike Signs Two-Way Deal With Suns

Former Utah Jazz 2020 first round draft pick Udoka Azubuike has signed a two-way contract with the Phoenix Suns.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU OT Kingsley Suamataia Named To Outland Trophy Watch List

BYU star offensive lineman is the lone Cougar on the Outland Trophy watch list.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Report: Pac-12 CEOs Met About TV Deal, Second Meeting Coming ‘Soon’

After a large buildup of Tuesday being do or die for the Pac-12, no media deal has been agreed upon but expect another meeting soon.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake Permanently Acquires Midfielder Braian Ojeda From Nottingham Forest

Real Salt Lake has come to an agreement with Premier League club Nottingham Forest on the permanent transfer of Braian Ojeda.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

CBS And Nickelodeon Team Up For Kids-Centric Super Bowl Presentation

The Super Bowl will have a kids-centric presentation on Nickelodeon, marking the first time the game has had an alternate telecast.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Americans Avoid Upset To Reach Women’s World Cup Knockout Round

A goal post saved the United States from elimination at the Women’s World Cup.

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

60 in 60: #24 Utah’s Miles Battle (Cornerback)