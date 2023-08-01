UTAH FIREWATCH
LORI VALLOW DAYBELL TRIAL
Panera Bread bakery-cafe to celebrate grand opening in Riverton Tuesday

Aug 1, 2023, 2:44 PM

The front of a building...

FILE — An image of the sign for Panera Bread as photographed on March 18, 2020 in Hicksville, New York. (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

(Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Eliza Pace's Profile Picture

BY ELIZA PACE


KSLTV.com

RIVERTON, Utah — Panera Bread lovers can rejoice –  Panera Bread bakery-cafe will be opening in Riverton, Utah, Tuesday.

The brick-and-mortar Panera Bread is the first of its kind in Utah, since the only other location is inside Salt Lake City International Airport.

Panera Bread restaurant coming to Riverton

Located at 4431 W. Tree Sparrow Dr., Panera will be celebrating its grand opening by giving 100 customers free unlimited coffee and self-serve beverages for a year through its Unlimited Sip Club.

The restaurant, known for its breads, bagels, and other baked goods, will be open from 7 a.m. – 8 p.m. and features a drive-thru.

Panera Bread bakery-cafe to celebrate grand opening in Riverton Tuesday