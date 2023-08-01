UTAH FIREWATCH
LORI VALLOW DAYBELL TRIAL
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

ENTERTAINMENT

‘Euphoria’ stars Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney post heartfelt tributes to late co-star Angus Cloud

Aug 1, 2023, 3:08 PM | Updated: 3:21 pm

FILE - Angus Cloud arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Wallis ...

FILE - Angus Cloud arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif. Cloud, the actor who starred as the drug dealer Fezco "Fez" O'Neill on the HBO series "Euphoria," has died. He was 25. Cloud's publicist, Cait Bailey, said McCloud died Monday at his family home in Oakland, California. No cause of death was given. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


Zendaya has posted a tender tribute to Angus Cloud, her “Euphoria” co-star who died this week at age 25.

“I’m so grateful I got the chance to know him in this life, to call him a brother, to see his warm kind eyes and bright smile, or hear his infectious cackle of a laugh (I’m smiling now just thinking of it),” the actor said in an Instagram post Tuesday.

Cloud died Monday at his family home in Oakland, California, his publicist said, just days after his father was buried. No cause of death was given.

Zendaya said Cloud, who played drug dealer Fezco “Fez” O’Neill on the HBO series, was someone who embodied the phrase “light up any room they entered.”

“I’d like to remember him that way. For all of the boundless light, love and joy he always managed to give us. I’ll cherish every moment,” Zendaya’s post said.

Fellow “Euphoria” co-star Sydney Sweeney also posted a touching tribute to Cloud on Instagram, along with a photo of her and Cloud hugging.

“Angus you were an open soul, with the kindest heart, and you filled every room with laughter. This is the hardest thing ive ever had to post, and im struggling to find all the words,” her post said, adding that she feels “blessed to have known you in this lifetime.”

“This heartache is real and I wish we could’ve had one more hug and 711 run,” the post said.

Cloud hadn’t acted before he was cast in “Euphoria.” He was cast after being discovered while walking down the street in New York. In addition to the hit series, which hasn’t started filming its third season, Cloud had a supporting role in his first film, “The Line,” a college drama starring Alex Wolff and John Malkovich that premiered at this year’s Tribeca Festival. Cloud was recently cast to co-star in “Scream 6.”

To some, Cloud seemed so natural as Fez that they suspected he was identical to the character — a notion the actor pushed back against.

“It does bother me when people are like, ‘It must be so easy! You get to go in and be yourself.’ I’m like, ‘Why don’t you go and do that?’ It’s not that simple,” Cloud told Variety. “I brought a lot to the character. You can believe what you want. It ain’t got nothing to do with me.”

 

KSL 5 TV Live

Entertainment

Angus Cloud against promotional background...

Associated Press

Angus Cloud, breakout star of ‘Euphoria,’ is dead at 25

Angus Cloud, the actor who starred as the drug dealer Fezco "Fez" O'Neill on the HBO series "Euphoria," has died.

2 days ago

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 25: Paul Reubens attends the AOL Build Speaker Series to discuss "Pee-wee's ...

Lisa Respers France, CNN

Paul Reubens, best known as Pee-wee Herman, dead at 70

aul Reubens, who found fame as the quirky man-child character Pee-wee Herman, has died, according to an announcement on his verified social media.

2 days ago

Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist for the Washington Post, George Will. (KSL TV)...

KSL TV

Sunday Edition: George Will & Monty Moran

Boyd sits down with Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist for the Washington Post, George Will about discord in politics and the financial pitfalls currently facing our country. Then, Boyd is joined by Monty Moran, the former co-CEO of Chipotle to talk about his newest book and his groundbreaking leadership techniques.

3 days ago

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Ryan Gosling, left, and Margot Robbie in a scene...

Associated Press

The ‘Barbie’ bonanza continues at the box office, ‘Oppenheimer’ holds the No. 2 spot

“Barbie” leads the box office over “Oppenheimer" by over 40 million dollars.

3 days ago

Randy Meisner of the rock band the Eagles performing in Georgia in 1977. Meisner, who was a co-foun...

Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

The Eagles announce the death of founding member Randy Meisner at 77

Randy Meisner, a founding member of the Eagles who added high harmonies to such favorites as “Take It Easy” and “The Best of My Love” and sang and co-wrote the hit “Take It to the Limit,” has died at 77.

6 days ago

Sinead O'Connor...

Associated Press

Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56

Sinéad O’Connor, the gifted Irish singer-songwriter who became a superstar in her mid-20s but was known as much for her private struggles and provocative actions as for her fierce and expressive music, has died at 56.

7 days ago

Sponsored Articles

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

‘Euphoria’ stars Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney post heartfelt tributes to late co-star Angus Cloud