UTAH FIREWATCH
LORI VALLOW DAYBELL TRIAL
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Salt Lake County mayors submit winter shelter plans

Aug 1, 2023, 3:42 PM

Tamara Vaifanua's Profile Picture

BY TAMARA VAIFANUA


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — It’s August, yet some Utah mayors are already looking ahead to winter shelters.

By law, cities are required to coordinate a plan to set up temporary winter overflow shelters.

Tuesday, the mayors announced a first – submitting that plan – earlier than ever before. This comes as some leaders faced criticism last winter for not acting sooner.

Mayors from Salt Lake County, including Millcreek Mayor Jeff Silvestrini, West Valley City Mayor Karen Lang, and Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall – and advocates for Utah’s unsheltered stood united at Pioneer Park.

They submitted a plan to the state legislature that calls for more than 600 additional beds at temporary overflow shelters this winter.

“The plan we have this year is far more robust than last year in terms of number of beds and different facilities,” Millcreek Mayor Jeff Silvestrini said.

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall said the plan is more inclusive. “The fact that we’re standing here in the middle of August with a plan that has been submitted to the state of Utah is evidence of partnership and what collaboration can look like.”

Leaders stopped short of stating specifically what is in the plan.

“There’s a lot of details that need to be reviewed and we want to take some time to do that,” said Wayne Niederhauser, state homeless coordinator.

They cited real property and money concerns.

“I also don’t want to create a stir in a particular neighborhood where we may not actually be doing something because we don’t have the funding,” Silvestrini said.

Here’s what they did share:

In addition to the 600 beds, there will be a new code blue volunteer program. When the weather conditions are 15 degrees or below, volunteers will check in on folks and make sure they have shelter and resources. If needed, they’ll open additional facilities.

They also proposed keeping overflow shelters to stay open for 24 hours.

“This is not a victory celebration today. This is not a victory lap. We still have a lot of work to do,” Silvestrini said.

Niederhauser said the state will review the plan and report back on August 10.

A big component of this plan is the people who live in communities where overflows could be located and when they’ll get a chance to weigh in on the final decision.

For now, the group expects to have the plan in place by late October.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Fire observed and caught on camera by surrounding neighbors. (Jackie Ball)...

Mary Culbertson

One in critical condition in Wanship truck fire

A truck caught fire causing large smoke flumes and a small grass fire in Wanship on Tuesday. One person was badly burned and taken to the University of Utah Medical Center in critical condition.

16 hours ago

The front of a building...

Eliza Pace

Panera Bread bakery-cafe to celebrate grand opening in Riverton Tuesday

Panera Bread lovers can rejoice -  Panera Bread bakery-cafe will be opening in Riverton, Utah Tuesday. 

16 hours ago

FILE: A Salt Lake City Police Department patrol SUV parked on Redwood Road following a deadly crash...

Eliza Pace

Two people injured in hit-and-run, police ask public for tips

Two people were injured in a hit-and-run crash Monday behind an apartment complex near 400 North Pamela Way.

16 hours ago

A map showing the top 10 cities with the highest job loss risk. (Chamber of Commerce Team)...

Mary Culbertson

Salt Lake is eighth at-risk city for AI job loss, study shows

A recent study conducted by Chamber of Commerce Team (COC) revealed that Salt Lake City is number eight on the list of most threatened job markets to be replaced by Artificial Intelligence over the next five years in the U.S. 

16 hours ago

Salt Lake City has been a part of the 801 area code since the creation of the area code in 1947. (C...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

It’s ‘801 Day’ in Utah. Do you know how the Beehive State got the 801 area code?

Aug. 1 is referred to as "801 Day" because of how it appears on the calendar, and the number has been synonymous with Utah for over 70 years.

16 hours ago

(Coldwell Banker Realty)...

Eliza Pace

Saratoga Springs home damaged in house fire for sale ‘as is’ for $439,900

A new home up for sale in Utah has some unique characteristics. Smoke stains? Check. Burned exterior? Check. Campfire smell? Possibly.

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Salt Lake County mayors submit winter shelter plans