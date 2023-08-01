UTAH FIREWATCH
LORI VALLOW DAYBELL TRIAL
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Breaking Down Utah Football’s 2023 Position Groups: Quarterback

Aug 1, 2023, 3:33 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Fall camp is here for Utah football, and it makes sense to wrap up this series taking a look at the position group that could make or break Utes’ 2023 season- quarterback.

Everyone knows Utah’s starter in Cam Rising is pretty dang good. He’s led Utah football to their back-to-back Pac-12 Titles and Rose Bowl appearances in 2021 and 2022. Rising has the opportunity to help the Utes to a third title in 2023 (something no Pac-12 team has ever done) and who knows what else if they play their cards right.

Everyone also knows Rising is coming off of a pretty serious injury- an ACL tear he sustained in the Rose Bowl against Penn State. Outside of the condensed 2020 schedule, Rising has mostly made it through two full seasons for the Utes, but injuries in both Rose Bowls have emphasized the importance of having the backups ready to go.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

Where Things Stand With Cam Rising’s Injury Recovery

The good news is that while Rising’s injury was serious and happened at an in-opportune time that put him on a tough deadline, it appears things have been going well and he’s on schedule.

At Pac-12 Media Day, Rising gave a positive update on where things stand with him and his knee.

Additionally, during the first media availability for Utah’s fall camp, both head coach Kyle Whittingham and offensive coordinator Andy Ludwig echoed their starter’s optimism.

Andy Ludwig’s Report On Cam Rising’s Recovery

“He will be very limited this first week,” Ludwig said of Rising. “We’ll get a feel for where he is health-wise, but he is cleared to move and throw and drop. He’s going to get some work there, but we’re just really going to try and limit team type of plays where he has to have sudden reactions. He will get a lot of throws early in this camp.”

Ludwig also added they have full confidence in Rising’s ability to be ready to go based off of his prior work ethic and the amount of quality reps he’s taken for the Utes in the past as the starter.

“Cam is obviously a proven commodity,” Ludwig said. “He’s got a ton of quality reps under his belt and is just a premier player at that position. We have a lot of confidence in his ability- maybe not to pick up exactly where he left off, but he is a really good player.”

Whittingham’s Rising Update

“He’s practicing, but he’ll have limitations,” Whittingham said. “That will pretty much be the report for at least a couple of weeks- practicing with limitations. Hopefully some of those limitations get lifted as we deeper into camp, but today was a good start and we’ve just got to be intelligent about it. We’ve got a great medical staff and I’m sure they’ll do exactly what is right for him.”

Who Is Behind Cam Rising On The Quarterback Depth Chart?

*Bolded names indicate significant experience.

  • Bryson Barnes, Junior, has been the the backup the past two seasons, played in three games (Weber State, Colorado, vs. Ohio State) in 2021 and 10 games in 2022 with one start, going 37-of-57 passing (2 INT, 4 TD) for 430 yards, adding 20 carries for 116 yards.
  • Nate Johnson, Redshirt Freshman, play in four games in 2022, recording one completion for a 16-yard touchdown and five rushes for 51 yards and two touchdowns.
  • Mack Howard, Freshman, three-star quarterback out of Oxford HS, ranked by 247Sports as the No. 48 quarterback in the country and No. 20 player in Mississippi.
  • Brandon Rose, Redshirt Freshman, did not see action in 2022 but has been the favorite for the backup job out of spring ball.

Whittingham’s Thoughts On The Quarterback Battle Behind Cam Rising

Expect the QBs behind Rising to continue getting a lot of work in as he gets back up to speed off of the injury. The vibe talking to Whittingham seems early on to reflect Utah knows they can do something special, but a little extra preparation behind Rising will go a long way to achieving those goals.

“Outside of quarterback, the biggest focus would be quarterback,” Whittingham said. “Then it would be quarterback again. I can’t think of anything that is even close to that right now as far as making sure in the event that Cam can’t go, we have the right guy who can start the game. That supersedes everything. ”

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on TwitterInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Two Utah Utes On Watchlist For Bronko Nagurski Trophy

Two Utah Utes have been named to the watchlist for the Bronko Nagurski trophy ahead of the 2023 college football season.

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

60 in 60: #24 Utah’s Miles Battle (Cornerback)

The countdown for Hans & Scotty's 60 in 60 is on. Coming in at #24 is Utah's Miles Battle (CB). Throughout the summer...

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former Jazz Center Udoka Azubuike Signs Two-Way Deal With Suns

Former Utah Jazz 2020 first round draft pick Udoka Azubuike has signed a two-way contract with the Phoenix Suns.

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU OT Kingsley Suamataia Named To Outland Trophy Watch List

BYU star offensive lineman is the lone Cougar on the Outland Trophy watch list.

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Report: Pac-12 CEOs Met About TV Deal, Second Meeting Coming ‘Soon’

After a large buildup of Tuesday being do or die for the Pac-12, no media deal has been agreed upon but expect another meeting soon.

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake Permanently Acquires Midfielder Braian Ojeda From Nottingham Forest

Real Salt Lake has come to an agreement with Premier League club Nottingham Forest on the permanent transfer of Braian Ojeda.

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Breaking Down Utah Football’s 2023 Position Groups: Quarterback