UTAH FIREWATCH
LORI VALLOW DAYBELL TRIAL
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Bluffdale City Council member sues mayor and mayor’s husband over alleged threats

Aug 1, 2023, 5:44 PM | Updated: 5:54 pm

Jeffrey Gaston and Natalie Hall (Bluffdale City Website)...

Jeffrey Gaston and Natalie Hall (Bluffdale City Website)

(Bluffdale City Website)

Eliza Pace's Profile Picture

BY ELIZA PACE


KSLTV.com

BLUFFDALE, Utah — Bluffdale City Council member, Jeffrey Gaston, is suing the Bluffdale mayor and her husband, alleging multiple occasions of threats and one instance of assault when Gaston was running for mayor in 2021.

The lawsuit accuses Jason Hall, Natalie Hall, George Schliesser, and Woodcraft Mill & Cabinet Inc, a company owned by Jason Hall, of sending threats to Gaston, causing him to fear for his life.

Jason Hall was charged with assault by threatening elected officials – a third degree felony, stalking, and threats to influence official or public action. He pleaded not guilty on Feb. 14.

Husband of Bluffdale mayor charged with assault, stalking, threats to opponent

The lawsuit outlines 10 months of claimed abuse where Hall threatened Gaston with emails, letters, packages delivered to his residence, and gag gifts delivered to Bluffdale City Offices.

The packages included death threats “demanding that Gaston kill himself or he would end up being killed,” according to the lawsuit.

In 2021, Gaston was set to run against Natalie Hall, Jason Hall’s wife, for mayor of Bluffdale but dropped out “Based on the threats to his life and the continued hostile and threatening communications received, Gaston discontinued his campaign for mayor.”

The lawsuit also mentions an instance when Jason Hall attacked Gaston with campaign signs at a public event in 2021.

Gaston states in his complaint that “Upon information and belief, Mrs. Hall was aware of Mr. Hall’s intent to confront Gaston and was complicit with Mr. Hall’s actions” at the public event.

Schliesser, an employee of Woodcraft, delivered the packages and other items to Gaston’s house, in return for payment from Jason Hall, often using masks or baggy clothing to disguise himself, the lawsuit alleges.

The lawsuit also explains that a Woodcraft computer and software were used to create and send out threatening communications to Gaston and alleges that when law enforcement connected the communications to Jason Hall, Natalie Hall, and Schliesser, they destroyed that computer.

After Jason Hall was charged for his threatening emails and packages, city residents demanded the resignation of Natalie Hall at a town meeting held on July 27, 2022.

The lawsuit said Natalie Hall refused to answer questions posed to her during the meeting and then after the comment period had closed, said the “allegations against [Jason] Mr. Hall were fabricated and were untrue,” and that he never attacked Gaston.

Trinity Jordan, the attorney representing Natalie Hall and Jason Hall as well as the Woodcraft company sent the following statement to KSL TV:

“This new lawsuit has not been served on any of the Defendants, nor has my office been contacted by the Plaintiff’s attorney who is very aware of my office’s representation of the Defendants. My clients look forward to setting the record straight, at the appropriate time, regarding the meritless claims that have been made in this case. It appears that these allegations are politically motivated, and my clients look forward to finally getting the chance to tell the real story and share with the public the facts. We also expect to hold those accountable that have participated in this ridiculous narrative as it is unfortunate that the anyone would use the Court system for political purposes. We invite anyone with additional information regarding these false rumors to come forward and contact our office.”

Gaston states in the suit that with his interest in working in politics, the allegations brought up by Natalie Hall cast a “false light” on Gaston and have “s significantly impeded” his ability to pursue that career.

Jason Hall is expected to stand trial later this year.

KSL TV reached out to Scott Sackett, the attorney for Jeffrey Gaston, but did not get a response as of this publication.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

The two suspects wanted for demanding money and assaulting an elderly victim in their home. (Taylor...

Michael Houck

Two suspects wanted for assaulting elderly victim in their home

At least two people are wanted for entering an elderly person's home, demanding money, and assaulting them.

20 hours ago

The Utah State Capitol on Friday, March 25 when the Utah House and Senate voted to overturn a veto....

Sam Metz, Associated Press

Utah judge dismisses age verification porn lawsuit

A Utah law requiring adult websites to verify the age of their users will remain in effect after a federal judge dismissed a lawsuit challenging its constitutionality.

20 hours ago

The scene of the fatal crash in Logan, Utah. (Courtesy: Paige Johnson)...

Cassidy Wixom, KSL.com

37-year-old man killed in Logan car crash

A man died after he was injured in a two-vehicle crash near 1050 W. 200 North in Logan on Tuesday afternoon, police say.

20 hours ago

94-year-old Ejnar Dyrr getting ready for setting his new record. (KSL TV)...

Mike Anderson

94-year-old sets new air chair record at Pineview Reservoir

A 94-year-old man set a new world record at Pineview Reservoir. Once it's all made official, he'll hold the title of the oldest air-chair rider.

20 hours ago

Power crews fixing power lines (Spenser Heaps/Deseret News)...

Michael Houck

Police say crane knocks out power lines leaving 11,000 customers are without power

A crane knocked down several power lines in the Sugar House area, causing power outages for thousands of people Tuesday afternoon.

20 hours ago

Two of Utah's 2nd Congressional District GOP candidates: from left to right, Bruce Hough, Celeste M...

BY LINDSAY AERTS, KSLNewsRadio

10 debates in 10 counties planned by some candidates in 2nd Congressional District race

Republicans running to replace 2nd Congressional District Rep. Chris Stewart, R-Utah, have launched a rigorous debate schedule that will include 10 debates in 10 counties in 12 days.

20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Bluffdale City Council member sues mayor and mayor’s husband over alleged threats