Bluffdale City Council member sues mayor and mayor’s husband over alleged threats

BLUFFDALE, Utah — Bluffdale City Council member, Jeffrey Gaston, is suing the Bluffdale mayor and her husband, alleging multiple occasions of threats and one instance of assault when Gaston was running for mayor in 2021.

The lawsuit accuses Jason Hall, Natalie Hall, George Schliesser, and Woodcraft Mill & Cabinet Inc, a company owned by Jason Hall, of sending threats to Gaston, causing him to fear for his life.

Jason Hall was charged with assault by threatening elected officials – a third degree felony, stalking, and threats to influence official or public action. He pleaded not guilty on Feb. 14.

The lawsuit outlines 10 months of claimed abuse where Hall threatened Gaston with emails, letters, packages delivered to his residence, and gag gifts delivered to Bluffdale City Offices.

The packages included death threats “demanding that Gaston kill himself or he would end up being killed,” according to the lawsuit.

In 2021, Gaston was set to run against Natalie Hall, Jason Hall’s wife, for mayor of Bluffdale but dropped out “Based on the threats to his life and the continued hostile and threatening communications received, Gaston discontinued his campaign for mayor.”

The lawsuit also mentions an instance when Jason Hall attacked Gaston with campaign signs at a public event in 2021.

Gaston states in his complaint that “Upon information and belief, Mrs. Hall was aware of Mr. Hall’s intent to confront Gaston and was complicit with Mr. Hall’s actions” at the public event.

Schliesser, an employee of Woodcraft, delivered the packages and other items to Gaston’s house, in return for payment from Jason Hall, often using masks or baggy clothing to disguise himself, the lawsuit alleges.

The lawsuit also explains that a Woodcraft computer and software were used to create and send out threatening communications to Gaston and alleges that when law enforcement connected the communications to Jason Hall, Natalie Hall, and Schliesser, they destroyed that computer.

After Jason Hall was charged for his threatening emails and packages, city residents demanded the resignation of Natalie Hall at a town meeting held on July 27, 2022.

The lawsuit said Natalie Hall refused to answer questions posed to her during the meeting and then after the comment period had closed, said the “allegations against [Jason] Mr. Hall were fabricated and were untrue,” and that he never attacked Gaston.

Trinity Jordan, the attorney representing Natalie Hall and Jason Hall as well as the Woodcraft company sent the following statement to KSL TV:

“This new lawsuit has not been served on any of the Defendants, nor has my office been contacted by the Plaintiff’s attorney who is very aware of my office’s representation of the Defendants. My clients look forward to setting the record straight, at the appropriate time, regarding the meritless claims that have been made in this case. It appears that these allegations are politically motivated, and my clients look forward to finally getting the chance to tell the real story and share with the public the facts. We also expect to hold those accountable that have participated in this ridiculous narrative as it is unfortunate that the anyone would use the Court system for political purposes. We invite anyone with additional information regarding these false rumors to come forward and contact our office.”

Gaston states in the suit that with his interest in working in politics, the allegations brought up by Natalie Hall cast a “false light” on Gaston and have “s significantly impeded” his ability to pursue that career.

Jason Hall is expected to stand trial later this year.

KSL TV reached out to Scott Sackett, the attorney for Jeffrey Gaston, but did not get a response as of this publication.