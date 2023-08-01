UTAH FIREWATCH
date 2023-08-01
Strong thunderstorms pound northern Utah, flash flood warning for Alta area

Aug 1, 2023, 4:27 PM | Updated: 5:06 pm

Cars impacted by the flash flood near Alta. (Courtesy: Taylor Davis)...

Cars impacted by the flash flood near Alta. (Courtesy: Taylor Davis)

(Courtesy: Taylor Davis)

Larry D. Curtis's Profile Picture

BY LARRY D. CURTIS


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Strong thunderstorms are hitting portions of several counties in Utah along the Wasatch Front.

National Weather Service in Salt Lake City issued a weather statement that said strong winds and thunderstorms would hit the western Uinta Mountains, northwestern Wasatch, and north central Utah counties.

NWS also issued a flash flood warning for the Alta area in Little Cottonwood Canyon

The warning for Alta is in effect until 7:15 p.m., while videos from the area indicate heavy rain and water flow. NWS suggests that those outdoors should consider seeking shelter inside and always warns drivers to turn around and not try to drive through flooded areas.

