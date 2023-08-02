UTAH FIREWATCH
Bidens head to summer blockbuster ‘Oppenheimer’ during beach vacation

Aug 1, 2023, 8:04 PM | Updated: 8:08 pm

President Joe Biden rides his bike at Gordons Pond in Rehoboth Beach, Del., Tuesday, Aug.1, 2023. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


REHOBOTH BEACH, Delawar (AP) — President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden took a break from their Delaware beach vacation to see the summer blockbuster “Oppenheimer.”

The Bidens after a quick dinner at Matt’s Fish Camp in nearby Lewes went to an early evening showing of the three-hour movie about the life of Manhattan Project mastermind J. Robert Oppenheimer.

The Bidens for their dinner-and-date chose “Oppenheimer” over the even bigger blockbuster “Barbie,” which was showing at the same time at Movies at Midway theater.

The total box office in U.S. and Canadian theaters on the weekend was more than $300 million, the fourth highest ever. Warner Bros.’ “Barbie” grossed $162 million domestically, the best opening of the year. Universal’s “Oppenheimer” took in $82.4 million.

Director Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” tells the story of the man who changed the course of the world’s history by shepherding the development of the first atomic bomb.

