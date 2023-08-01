Police say crane knocks out power lines leaving 11,000 customers are without power

UPDATE: Rocky Mountain Power is reporting over 4,500 customers without power as of 6:40 p.m. Power is estimated to be reported by 1 a.m. Wednesday.

SALT LAKE CITY — A crane knocked down several power lines in the Sugar House area, causing power outages for thousands of people Tuesday afternoon.

Salt Lake City police say several power lines are on the ground at 2100 South and 900 East after a crane hit them.

Traffic is impacted on 900 East from 2100 South to 2700 South.

Rocky Mountain Power is reporting 11,592 customers are without power due to a damaged power line. They expect power to restore by 9:30 p.m.