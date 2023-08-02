37-year-old man killed in Logan car crash

UTAH FIREWATCH
Aug 1, 2023, 6:05 PM | Updated: 6:16 pm

BY CASSIDY WIXOM, KSL.COM


LOGAN, Utah — A man died Tuesday afternoon after he was injured in a two-vehicle crash in Logan.

Police said the crash happened about 1:45 p.m. on state Route 30 when a westbound Ford Taurus drifted out of its lane into oncoming traffic, near 1050 W. 200 North. The Taurus collided with a Dodge Ram that was towing a trailer with farm equipment.

The driver of the Taurus, a 37-year-old man, sustained critical injuries from the crash and had to be extricated from the vehicle, police said. He was transported to a hospital where he later died.

The truck driver was uninjured and remained on the scene to cooperate with the investigation, according to Logan police.

Police said it is still unknown what caused the Taurus to drift into oncoming traffic. The identity of the driver who died was not released Tuesday.

