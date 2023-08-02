UTAH FIREWATCH
LORI VALLOW DAYBELL TRIAL
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

63-year-old man rescued from Atlantic Ocean after treading water for at least 5 hours

Aug 1, 2023, 6:28 PM

A 63-year-old man was rescued from the Atlantic Ocean after he tread water for over five hours. Dan...

A 63-year-old man was rescued from the Atlantic Ocean after he tread water for over five hours. Dan Ho, from Copiague, went for a swim around 5 a.m. at Cedar Beach in Babylon on July 31, and was pulled out by the current into open water. (WABC)

(WABC)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY LUCY YANG, WABC


CNN

SUFFOLK COUNTY, New York (WABC) — A 63-year-old man was rescued from the Atlantic Ocean Monday morning after he tread water for over five hours.

Dan Ho, from Copiague, went for a swim around 5 a.m. at Cedar Beach in Babylon Monday, and was pulled out by the current into open water.

After five hours of treading water with no flotation device, Ho found a broken fishing pole in the water. He tied his shirt to the edge of the pole and waved the shirt in the air in attempt to notify passing vessels of his presence.

About two and a half miles south of where Ho had entered the water, two men on a boat spotted him.

Captain Jim Hohorst and his friend Michael Ross had been fishing for striped bass. They were checking the water for bait when they saw something moving.

“He was just treading water, praying some boat would come by,” said Ross. “I can tell you, no boats in the area, not for miles.”

Hohorst and Ross threw Ho a life ring and helped him aboard.

Ho was conscious, but unable to stand.

“He was blue, (his) body gray,” said Ross. “He was shaking, totally hyperthermic. (We) wrapped him in towels.”

Responding officers met up with the civilian boat and brought him to the Fire Island Coast Guard Station. Ho was treated by a Coast Guard medic and brought to a local hospital.

As for Hohorst and Ross, they did not catch any striped bass, but they do have a new story to tell.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

The Euclid space observatory's Near-Infrared Spectrometer and Photometer instrument captured a test...

Ashley Strickland, CNN

Euclid telescope, sent to illuminate the universe’s biggest mysteries, shares first test photos

The European Space Agency’s Euclid telescope has shared its first test images, revealing star-filled views of the cosmos. The observatory launched in July.

20 hours ago

President Joe Biden rides his bike at Gordons Pond in Rehoboth Beach, Del., Tuesday, Aug.1, 2023. (...

Associated Press

Bidens head to summer blockbuster ‘Oppenheimer’ during beach vacation

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden took a break from their Delaware beach vacation to see the summer blockbuster “Oppenheimer."

20 hours ago

Mug shot from prison...

Larry D. Curtis and Ladd Egan

After Lori Vallow Daybell’s sentencing, her sister breaks silence

The sister of convicted murder, Lori Vallow Daybell, broke her silence and shared an emotional tribute to her niece and nephew.

20 hours ago

FILE - President Donald Trump speaks in the East Room of the White House, early Wednesday, Nov. 4, ...

ERIC TUCKER Associated Press

Trump charged by Justice Department for efforts to overturn his 2020 presidential election loss

Donald Trump has been charged by the Justice Department for his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

20 hours ago

FILE - Angus Cloud arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Wallis ...

Associated Press

‘Euphoria’ stars Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney post heartfelt tributes to late co-star Angus Cloud

Zendaya has posted a tender tribute to Angus Cloud, her “Euphoria” co-star who died this week at age 25.

20 hours ago

This photo provided by RR Auction shows a vintage Apple computer built in the 1970s and signed by c...

Associated Press

Vintage computer that helped launch the Apple empire is being sold at auction

A vintage Apple computer signed by company co-founder Steve Wozniak is being sold at auction.

20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

63-year-old man rescued from Atlantic Ocean after treading water for at least 5 hours