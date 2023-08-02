UTAH FIREWATCH
COURTS & LEGAL

Utah judge dismisses age verification porn lawsuit

Aug 1, 2023, 6:54 PM

The Utah State Capitol on Friday, March 25 when the Utah House and Senate voted to overturn a veto....

The Utah State Capitol on Friday, March 25 when the Utah House and Senate voted to overturn a veto. (Kira Hoffelmeyer / KSL Radio)

(Kira Hoffelmeyer / KSL Radio)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY SAM METZ, ASSOCIATED PRESS


SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah law requiring adult websites to verify the age of their users will remain in effect after a federal judge dismissed a lawsuit from an industry group challenging its constitutionality.

The dismissal poses a setback for digital privacy advocates and the Free Speech Coalition, which sued on behalf of adult entertainers, erotica authors, sex educators and casual porn viewers over the Utah law — and another in Louisiana — designed to limit access to materials considered vulgar or explicit.

U.S. District Court Judge Ted Stewart did not address the group’s arguments that the law unfairly discriminates against certain kinds of speech, violates the First Amendment rights of porn providers and intrudes on the privacy of individuals who want to view sexually explicit materials.

Trade group files lawsuit against Utah over website age-verification law

Dismissing their lawsuit on Tuesday, he instead said they couldn’t sue Utah officials because of how the law calls for age verification to be enforced. The law doesn’t direct the state to pursue or prosecute adult websites and instead gives Utah residents the power to sue them and collect damages if they don’t take precautions to verify their users’ ages.

“They cannot just receive a pre-enforcement injunction,” Stewart wrote in his dismissal, citing a 2021 U.S. Supreme Court decision upholding a Texas law allowing private citizens to sue abortion providers.

The law is the latest anti-pornography effort from Utah’s Republican-supermajority Legislature, which since 2016 has passed laws meant to combat the public and mental health effects they say watching porn can have on children.

In passing new age verification requirements, Utah lawmakers argued that because pornography had become ubiquitous and easily accessible online, it posed a threat to children in their developmentally formative years, when they begin learning about sex.

Adult filmmakers ask judge to delay Utah law requiring porn sites verify user ages

The law does not specify how adult websites should verify users’ ages. Some, including Pornhub, have blocked their pages in Utah, while others have experimented with third-party age verification services, including facial recognition programs such as Yoti, which use webcams to identify facial features and estimate ages.

Opponents have argued that age verification laws for adult websites not only infringe upon free speech, but also threaten digital privacy because it’s impossible to ensure that websites don’t retain user identification data. On Tuesday, the Free Speech Coalition, which is also challenging a similar law in Louisiana, vowed to appeal the dismissal.

“States are attempting to do an end run around the First Amendment by outsourcing censorship to citizens,” said Alison Boden, the group’s executive director. “It’s a new mechanism, but a deeply flawed one. Government attempts to chill speech, no matter the method, are prohibited by the Constitution and decades of legal precedent.”

State Sen. Todd Weiler, the age verification law’s Republican sponsor, said he was unsurprised the lawsuit was dismissed. He said Utah — either its executive branch or Legislature — would likely expand its digital identification programs in the future to make it easier for websites to comply with age verification requirements for both adult websites and social media platforms.

The state passed a first-in-the-nation law in March to similarly require age verification for anyone who wants to use social media in Utah.

Courts & Legal

Mug shot from prison...

Larry D. Curtis and Ladd Egan

After Lori Vallow Daybell’s sentencing, her sister breaks silence

The sister of convicted murder, Lori Vallow Daybell, broke her silence and shared an emotional tribute to her niece and nephew.

20 hours ago

This undated image provided by the Southern Utah Wilderness Alliance, pinyon pine and juniper trees...

Sam Metz, Associated Press

Environmentalists sue to stop Utah potash mine that produces sought-after crop fertilizer

Environmentalists have filed a lawsuit to prevent the construction of a new potash mine they say would devastate a western Utah lake's ecosystem.

20 hours ago

Lori Vallow Daybell speaks at her sentencing hearing in a St. Anthony, Idaho, courtroom....

Josh Ellis

Lori Vallow Daybell speaks during sentencing hearing

WATCH: Lori Vallow Daybell speaks publicly for the first time since being convicted of murdering her youngest children.

2 days ago

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Lori Vallow Daybell sentencing: Here’s what’s expected to happen

With the sentencing for Lori Vallow Daybell starting on Monday, what will happen in court? And will Vallow Daybell, who up until now has been silent about the murders of her two children and husband's late wife, speak at the hearing?

2 days ago

The Frisco, Texas, police chief issued an apology on Friday after a family from Little Rock, Arkans...

Rebekah Riess, CNN

Texas police mistakenly pull over family headed to a basketball tournament with guns drawn

The Frisco, Texas, police chief issued an apology on Friday after a family from Little Rock, Arkansas, who were headed to a basketball tournament in Grapevine.

3 days ago

Donald Trump...

MIKE SCHNEIDER, Associated Press

Donald Trump’s defamation lawsuit against CNN over ‘the Big Lie’ dismissed in Florida

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit Donald Trump filed against CNN in which the former U.S. president claimed that the network's referring to his efforts to overturn the 2020 election as “the Big Lie” was tantamount to comparing him to Adolf Hitler.

3 days ago

