CRIME

Two suspects wanted for assaulting elderly victim in their home

Aug 1, 2023, 7:15 PM

The two suspects wanted for demanding money and assaulting an elderly victim in their home. (Taylor...

The two suspects wanted for demanding money and assaulting an elderly victim in their home. (Taylorsville Police Department)

(Taylorsville Police Department)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — At least two people are wanted for entering an elderly person’s home, demanding money, and assaulting them.

Taylorsville police said the two suspects unlawfully entered the victim’s home near 6400 South and 3500 West at approximately 6:30 p.m. on July 28.

“The suspects demanded money and assaulted the elderly victim before fleeing the scene,” stated the Taylorsville police statement.

The two suspects wanted for demanding money and assaulting an elderly victim in their home. (Taylorsville Police Department)

In photographs provided by police, one suspect was wearing a black hoodie and red shorts with a white trim and covered their face with a black mask. The second suspect was wearing a black short sleeve shirt with white markings and blue jeans and covered the top of their face with a black mask.

If you have information about this case, Taylorsville police ask you to contact their dispatch at 801-840-4000 and refer to case number TY23-25127.

Crime

