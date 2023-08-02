1 dead in fiery crash that closed WB I-80 in SLC for hours

SALT LAKE CITY — One person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 in Salt Lake City Tuesday night.

Utah Highway Patrol troopers said they believe a semitruck lost its brakes as it came down Parleys Canyon before it crashed into an active construction area.

“We basically had traffic stopped and a semi coming in at what’s estimated as 70-80 miles an hour that’s unable to stop,” UHP Cpl. Kelley Jensen said. “Luckily, it could have been much worse. We need everyone to pay attention and slow down.”

The semitruck nearly struck a couple of troopers who were doing traffic control, sideswiped a pick-up truck and hit the back of another semitruck. The semi’s trailer then jackknifed, hit a construction trailer and caught fire.

One driver has been confirmed deceased, but other injuries are still unknown, Roden said. The victim’s identity has not been released yet.

Witnesses say before the crash… it looked like the semi that looks to have lost its brakes lost control well before and was trying to pass on the shoulder and avoid hitting traffic.@KSL5TV pic.twitter.com/7ZSjggzgYR — Karah Brackin (@kbontv) August 2, 2023

Both directions of I-80 were closed for several hours into Wednesday morning. All lanes reopened before 6:30 a.m.