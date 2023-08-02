UTAH FIREWATCH
UHP: Fatal crash causes large fire on I-80, highway closed for hours

Aug 1, 2023, 9:36 PM | Updated: 10:04 pm

(UDOT)...

(UDOT)

(UDOT)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


SALT LAKE CITY — One person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 in Salt Lake City Tuesday night.

Utah Highway Patrol Stg Roden told KSL TV that westbound traffic near I-80 1200 East is shut down for “several hours” as they work on the scene. Eastbound traffic is expected to open up in another hour.

Roden said at least three vehicles, two being semi-trucks, were involved in the crash.

Salt Lake City police are also asking drivers to avoid I-80 between 700 East and Foothill Drive.

 

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is provided. 

