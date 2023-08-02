UHP: Fatal crash causes large fire on I-80, highway closed for hours

SALT LAKE CITY — One person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 in Salt Lake City Tuesday night.

Utah Highway Patrol Stg Roden told KSL TV that westbound traffic near I-80 1200 East is shut down for “several hours” as they work on the scene. Eastbound traffic is expected to open up in another hour.

Roden said at least three vehicles, two being semi-trucks, were involved in the crash.

Salt Lake City police are also asking drivers to avoid I-80 between 700 East and Foothill Drive.

The incident on I-80 near 1230 East is being handled by @slcfire and @UTHighwayPatrol. Drivers should expect significant traffic delays on I-80 in between 700 East and Foothill Drive. Our officers are assisting patrolling the area and block traffic.#SLC #SLCPD #SaltLakeCity pic.twitter.com/I20eEkHtUY — Salt Lake City Police (@slcpd) August 2, 2023

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is provided.